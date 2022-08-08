Teen Embarrassed After Caught Stealing Newspapers from Neighbor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand--used with permission.

When I was a teen, I'd stay over at my cousin's house almost daily. My aunt was a single parent, like my mom, and she ran a strict household.

Her life consisted of working and coming home to care for my cousins. She loved to read the newspaper, and really looked forward to reading the paper in the mornings while she had coffee. Sometimes, she would go pick up a paper from those newspaper vending machines on the corner, and other times she would walk into a grocery store to get one. I'm not sure why she didn't have a newspaper subscription.

One day, when we were on our way home from school, we were walking to their upstairs apartment when she told my cousin to take the newspaper off of the neighbor's doorstep. I didn't think anything of it at the time. However, day after day, this kept happening.

My aunt would ask my cousin to take the neighbor's paper every day. It's not like she was taking it, reading it, and then placing it back in front of the neighbor's door, but she was flat-out stealing the papers.

So, one Sunday, (I remember it was a Sunday because we were on the way to have dinner at Golden Corral) as we were on our way out, she asked my cousin to stop and get the newspaper out in front of the neighbor's door. My cousin obliged. We kept walking but could hear what was going on.

This time, the newspaper thievery didn't go as planned. My cousin grabbed the rolled up newspaper, and it appeared to be a string attached to it. She kept pulling and pulling; the string getting longer and longer. She could hear jingling on the other side of the door.

Apparently, there were bells attached to the string. The next thing she knows, the neighbor opened up the door, and shouted belligerently, "I'd appreciate it if you'd stop stealing my God d*mn paper!" My cousin took off running and let us know what had happened.

I have to admit--that was a clever little trap the neighbor set up. Needless to say, my aunt never asked my cousin to steal another newspaper again.

