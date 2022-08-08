McDonald's Worker Shares Worst Position There in TikTok Video

What do you think is the worst position at Mcdonald's?

Mcdonald's is the world's largest restaurant chain and the world's second-largest private employer with 1.7 million employees, right behind Walmart.

With being so popular, there are many jobs to be done.

A TikTok user and Mcdonald's employee who runs the account @mcdonalds_hacks101, recently posted a viral video where he recorded himself at work sharing which jobs he hated the most.

In the video which has been viewed more than 174,000 times and has over 21,000 likes, the employee rated the different positions on a scale of 1-10.

As he records himself moving through each workstation at Mcdonald's, he rated "the pit" (drive-thru) a perfect 10/10. He says that's where he spends the most time and feels most comfortable.

The TikTok creator rated working the front register a 6/10, and the positions of giving, presenting, and running food all a 7/10.

His least favorite position to work at the golden arches is the fry station, which he rated a 0/10, while letting viewers know how much he hates doing fries.

Commenters, many of them being former and current Mcdonald's employees, had mixed reactions. Some agreed that the fry station was the worst position and others said that dealing with customers was the worst.

Check out a few of the comments below:

