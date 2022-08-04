TikToker Shares Money Saving Tip for Buying Iced Coffee at Starbucks

The consumption of iced coffee is growing in popularity, with 20% of Americans drinking it at least once per week.

When ordering iced coffee at Starbucks, you can choose to get it with or without ice, and Starbucks allows you to order different cup sizes as well.

This information was highlighted in a recent viral TikTok where a TikTok user shares her tip for saving money when ordering iced coffees at Starbucks.

According to Kristel, who goes by the handle @kaybaytops, if you order a Grande coffee with no ice and ask for a Venti cup of ice, you get more coffee and pay less money.

The content creator advises people to "Save your money, it's a whole recession out here!"

Ultimately, Kristel is saying that if you order your Grande iced coffee with ice, you're not going to get as much coffee as you would without ice because less ice means more coffee.

According to the video, by ordering your Grande iced coffee without ice, it can comfortably fit in a Venti cup. So, you end up saving money, and that's a great thing unless you really want the ice.

The TikTok video, posted on July 30th, currently has over 317,000 likes, 3,000 comments, and almost 5,000 shares.

What do you think? Do you order your iced coffees with or without ice at Starbucks? Are you going to try this? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.