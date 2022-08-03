Mom Calls Out Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Child

In a viral Twitter thread, a frustrated mom accuses Chuck E. Cheese of racial discrimination after the mascot seemingly ignored her daughter.

Twitter user Natyana Muhammad, who posts under the handle @belllahijabi, shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter attempting to high-five Chuck E., but he appeared to snub her, as he interacted with the other group of children.

See her original tweet below:

"She put her hand out. It was her turn. He just put his hand in and down acting like he didn't see her," Muhammad told ABC-7. The New Jersey mom said that her daughter continued trying to get the mascot's attention but was unsuccessful.

Muhammad said Chuck E. took the snub even further, explaining, "It's not just that he ignored my daughter, we were at a birthday party so he didn't acknowledge the table we were at either."

The 29-year-old mom added that her daughter was finally able to pose for a photo with Chuck E. after she spoke to management. However, she said by that time, the magic was gone.

Twitter users had a mix of opinions. See some of the tweets below:

Chuck E. Cheese released the following statement:

"Chuck E. Cheese is saddened when any family or child has a less than perfect experience. We want to thank the family who brought this to our attention at our Wayne, NJ location and for giving the onsite manager an opportunity to apologize and address their concerns in person. As home to millions of families and kids every year that celebrate the big and small milestones, including fun, our goal is to create an inclusive experience for children and parents of all ages, races, ethnicities, religious backgrounds, and learning differences. Our mission is to provide a fun and a safe place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid, and all cast members are trained to ensure that we live up to this promise."

