McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold Fries

Sparks debate on how safe it is to work in restaurants these days

Update: According to reports, the Mcdonald's worker, now identified as Matthew Webb, has died. The dispute that took place in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a homicide.

Original story:

A Brooklyn Mcdonald's worker is currently in critical condition after being shot in the face on Monday, August 1st while at work.

Sources say the 23-year-old victim was confronted by a female customer over her fries being cold. The woman was allegedly on a Facetime call with her 20-year-old son while engaging with the victim.

Not long after, the woman's son stormed into the restaurant and began fighting with the victim. Things escalated and that's when the woman's son allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the Mcdonald's worker in the face.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old man was taken into police custody and charges are still pending.

Police has yet to identify the victim or the suspect.

This story has sparked concerns over how safe it is to work in restaurants nowadays.

Restaurant Workers Shot in Argument Over Mayonnaise

Person Shot at Taco Bell in Chatanooga

Fast Food Worker Shot During Dispute Over Sauce

It seems as if there are no safety precautions in place to keep restaurant workers safe.

Many people believe that restaurants, especially fast food restaurants, should implement metal detectors and bulletproof glass.

With shootings like this occuring often, it's no wonder that some companies would rather implement self serve kiosks instead of having employees take orders.

What do you think about this? Do you think more could be done to ensure the safety of restaurant workers?