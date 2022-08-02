7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in Pool

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children ages 1-4. Every year in the United States, about 900 children and adolescents, ages 0 to 19, die from unintentional drowning.

These statistics could have shined through in recent events that took place in Sacramento, CA, where a seven-year-old boy managed to save a toddler from drowning.

According to reports, Massiah Browne was swimming with his 9-year-old relative, Savannah, at his apartment complex pool when he noticed something wasn't right.

"I was playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of the pool," Browne said during his Good Morning America interview. "And I went to go get him."

When the second grader spotted the boy drowning, he then swam down to the bottom of the 6-foot deep pool to save the boy.

The quick-thinking boy said that he saw the 3-year-old at the bottom of the pool with his mouth and eyes open, so he grabbed the toddler by his arm and pulled him above water.

Savannah helped Browne get the boy out of the pool, where adults dialed 911.

The toddler was transported in critical condition with advanced life support efforts provided by Sacramento firefighters, according to reports.

Parents and caregivers are urged to follow these safety rules to keep children safe in and around water:

Never leave a child unattended in or around water

Learn how to swim and teach your child how to as early as possible

If you own a pool or spa, install layers of barriers to prevent the unsupervised child from accessing the water (door alarms, pool covers, gates, and latches)

Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults

Keep children away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments

