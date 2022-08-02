Dillard's Employee Fired After Calling Customer the "N Word"

Customer tells the employee, "Treat human beings with morals, respect, and values.”

It's 2022 and racism is still at an all-time high in America.

The 2020 murder of unarmed black man, George Floyd, by police, highlighted racism in America and sparked national protests. Since then, a nationwide reckoning with racism has been prompted, unlike any in the past half-century.

On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed the bill into law which makes Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Juneteenth, which derived from June 19, 1866, is the day commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

While this was a step in the right direction, racism is still very prevalent in the United States.

This was highlighted in a recent viral TikTok video posted on July 29th, where a white Dillard's employee called a black man, who has been identified as Muhammad Karim, the "N-word.

The original video, posted by Karim's sister, which has since been reposted by TikToker @jaydaabolitionist, shows Karim confronting the Dillard's employee about his actions.

The employee, who goes by the name of Homer, denied the allegations.

Karim goes on to tell Homer that his 10-year-old son overheard him using the racial slur.

Despite Karim's frustrations, he remained very calm during the whole ordeal.

Karim explained to Homer that Homer doesn't understand the impact of his words on the 10-year-old boy.

Karim goes on to tell Homer that he shouldn't be speaking that way and that he should always treat people with morals, respect, and values.

In the TikTok video which now has over 97,000 likes and 6,700 comments, many commenters commended Karim for his calm reaction and tact, as many say they don't know if they could have behaved in the same way.

See a few comments below:

Since this incident, Dillards has fired Homer.

What do you think of this story? Sound off in the comments below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!