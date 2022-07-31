Amazon Delivery Secret Exposed in Viral TikTok Video

Amazon doesn't want you to know about this

Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the world with over 300 million active customer accounts.

The online retail giant ships about 1.6 million packages every day.

With that many customers and that many packages, sometimes things can go wrong, and when they do, there are some measures that Amazon can take to make it right.

So, what am I talking about?

In a viral TikTok video, Addison Jarman shares an Amazon delivery hack that the company doesn't want you to know about.

According to Addison, if you haven't received a package yet that was already supposed to have arrived, you can call Amazon's customer service.

If customer service confirms that your package is indeed, late, and gives you a new delivery date, you're eligible for compensation.

Apparently, it's in Amazon's Delivery Terms and Conditions that if you've been provided a guaranteed delivery date and it is missed, you are entitled to a refund of shipping fees.

In the TikTok video that has had over 1.2 million likes and 9,700 comments since it was posted, Addison goes on to say that you may also be entitled to a $5-$10 Amazon store credit and possible full refund of the item.

Amazon already provides free two-day shipping for Prime members, so some people in the comments were questioning whether or not complaining about a delay in shipping makes one entitled.

What do you think? Is it entitlement to want a refund or store credit if your Amazon package is late? Did you know about this hack? Sound off in the comments, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!