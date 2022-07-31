Woman Sits on Teen's Car to Reserve Parking Spot

We've all heard of road rage, but what about parking lot rage?

How far will some people go to get a parking spot?

Believe it or not, parking lot rage is real.

According to Dr. Driver, most drivers experience anger and frustration in busy parking lots on busy days at busy times. If the frustration and anger aren't dealt with, it comes out into the open as a hostile or aggressive act.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit video where a woman is seen sitting on the hood of a teen's vehicle to reserve a parking spot.

In the video, which currently has over 1,300 upvotes and 300 comments, the woman can be heard telling the driver of her vehicle to "move on up." She says that it's their spot.

The teens tell her that she must really hate her life.

She rebuttals by saying that she doesn't and that she has her new grandbaby in the car.

The teenagers continue yelling at the woman to get off of the car. "There's two open spots right there!" the teens exclaim.

Some of the commenters on the video say that the woman was acting like an entitled "Karen."

According to the internet, a "Karen" is a middle-aged blond woman who complains about things that don't involve her.

Commenters on the Reddit video were enraged, saying that they couldn't believe that the woman behaved in that manner.

See a few of the comments below.

What do you think about this story? What would you have done in this situation? Sound off in the comments, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!