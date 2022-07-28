Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on Ex

Don't play with fire if you're not willing to get burned

We've all heard crazy stories of people trying to get revenge on an ex after a breakup. People will usually take matters into their own hands by flattening tires, destroying clothes, and even airing out all of their ex's dirty laundry.

Well, one woman went way too far with her attempts.

A North Carolina Woman is sitting behind bars after she set fire to the wrong house in a revenge attempt against her ex-boyfriend.

According to NY Daily News, 49-year-old Christie Louise Jones set a home on fire in the community of Gold Hill on Friday, July 22nd.

The homeowner grabbed one of his rifles after seeing Jones with his dog before she fled the scene.

The owner of the home was unsuccessful in putting out the fire with his garden hose due to Jones plugging the water with sealant, officials say.

After causing around $20,000 in damages, Jones was later arrested on multiple charges including first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of an animal.

Officials say it is unclear exactly why Jones was seeking revenge against her ex-boyfriend.

Jones bond is currently set at a little over $100,000.

This is a horrible outcome for the homeowner who had absolutely no ties to Jones and now has to deal with getting his house back in order.

Hopefully, the homeowner has good house insurance. He's going to need it.

