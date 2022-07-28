Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on Ex

Briana Belcher

Don't play with fire if you're not willing to get burned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2al7X2_0gvHDal800
Ross Stone/Unsplash

We've all heard crazy stories of people trying to get revenge on an ex after a breakup. People will usually take matters into their own hands by flattening tires, destroying clothes, and even airing out all of their ex's dirty laundry.

Well, one woman went way too far with her attempts.

A North Carolina Woman is sitting behind bars after she set fire to the wrong house in a revenge attempt against her ex-boyfriend.

According to NY Daily News, 49-year-old Christie Louise Jones set a home on fire in the community of Gold Hill on Friday, July 22nd.

The homeowner grabbed one of his rifles after seeing Jones with his dog before she fled the scene.

The owner of the home was unsuccessful in putting out the fire with his garden hose due to Jones plugging the water with sealant, officials say.

After causing around $20,000 in damages, Jones was later arrested on multiple charges including first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of an animal.

Officials say it is unclear exactly why Jones was seeking revenge against her ex-boyfriend.

Jones bond is currently set at a little over $100,000.

This is a horrible outcome for the homeowner who had absolutely no ties to Jones and now has to deal with getting his house back in order.

Hopefully, the homeowner has good house insurance. He's going to need it.

What do you think of this story?

Leave a comment below and If you think that more people should see this, share it on social media.

Follow for more viral stories like this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# viral# viral news# arrested# larceny# arson

Comments / 6

Published by

Millennial stay-at-home mom & wife bringing you fresh, viral content centered around social media, parenting, & relationships.

Lexington, KY
619 followers

More from Briana Belcher

Woman Sits on Teen's Car to Reserve Parking Spot

We've all heard of road rage, but what about parking lot rage?. How far will some people go to get a parking spot?. Believe it or not, parking lot rage is real. According to Dr. Driver, most drivers experience anger and frustration in busy parking lots on busy days at busy times. If the frustration and anger aren't dealt with, it comes out into the open as a hostile or aggressive act.

Read full story
14 comments
Lexington, KY

Wendy's Worker Steals Debit Card and Buys Groceries

How many times have you ordered food via the drive-thru, paid for your order with a debit or credit card, received your food, and drove off?. It's not hard to drive off without getting your card back, especially if you've successfully gotten your food. With so much going on, kids in the car, and the anxiety of taking too long in the drive-thru, it's something that happens frequently.

Read full story

Starbucks Rewards Member Shares Coffee Hack

Starbucks is the world's largest coffee chain, with over 18,000 stores in the United States and almost 34,000 stores worldwide. The Seattle-born coffee brand is so popular that it's a part of daily life for many people living in cities and suburbs.

Read full story
3 comments

Women Camp Outside of Hotel Room to Catch Boyfriend Cheating in Viral TikTok Video

Some women will go to great lengths to catch a man cheating. This was highlighted in a recent viral TikTok video, posted by @LoveBriellle, where a group of women camped outside of a hotel room to catch one of their boyfriends cheating.

Read full story

Irate Mother Confronts Daycare Employee After Discovering Child Was Left Sitting in Feces All Day

The mother says she pays $1,400 per month for daycare. Working parents have no choice but to trust daycare centers to look after their children. According to statistics, 58% of working parents with children five years old and younger rely on childcare options in the U.S.

Read full story
175 comments

Is Instagram Trying to be TikTok With Their Latest Update?

You used to be able to open up Instagram and scroll through photos of all of your friends, family, and people that you follow. Nowadays, when you open up the app, you barely see any photos from your closest friends. It's mainly videos of users that you don't even follow.

Read full story

Entrepreneur Put on Blast for Allegedly Pretending to Purchase Benz in Cash

We live in a world where if it's not on social media, it didn't happen. An entrepreneur and social media influencer, whose Instagram page is now private, recently made an Instagram post claiming that she purchased a 2022 AMG G63 in cash.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy