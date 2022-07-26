Is Instagram Trying to be TikTok With Their Latest Update?

You used to be able to open up Instagram and scroll through photos of all of your friends, family, and people that you follow.

Nowadays, when you open up the app, you barely see any photos from your closest friends. It's mainly videos of users that you don't even follow.

What's happened?

Instagram has made it very clear that they want to focus more on Reels than anything else. Reels are videos that can be up to 60 seconds long, basically a clone of TikTok.

Instagram has been trying to push Reels on its users for months now, even offering cash bonuses as an incentive to post more.

The latest update

Instagram rolled out its latest update featuring a full-screen video feed a few days ago. When you open up the app, not only do you see full-screen videos, but it's from people that you don't know and whom you aren't following. Instagram also changed the background to black. It looks like night mode, and there's no way for users to change it. Sounds a lot like TikTok, huh?

Immediately, users flooded social media with tweets and posts about how much they hated the new update.

Kylie Jenner even shared a screenshot from another user's post to her story that said “Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, everyone.” Her sister, Kim Kardashian, also shared the same post, which now has over 1.1 million likes.

There's even been a petition started in the hopes of bringing back the old Instagram. It currently has over 160,000 signatures.

What are your thoughts? Do you like the new Instagram update? Is Instagram trying to be like TikTok? Sound off in the comments, and if you think more people should see this article, share it on social media.