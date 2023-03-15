Teenage Boy Defecates in Public Restroom Urinal and is Forced to Clean It

Would you have made your teenager clean up his mess?

Teens are usually old enough to know right from wrong, but sometimes they still do questionable things. This was highlighted recently when a teenage boy pooped in a urinal at Taco Bell.

The boy's father took to Reddit to ask if he was wrong for making his son clean up after himself.

According to the Reddit post with 2,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments, the dad and his son stopped for lunch at Taco bell when the son needed to use the restroom.

After the boy finished, he returned from the bathroom, looking embarrassed. A man followed him and proceeded to tell his dad that the boy had pooped in the urinal.

The dad said he was shocked and disgusted by the information but didn't want to make a scene at the restaurant. Instead, he rushed his son back to the restroom and made him clean up his mess. He explained to the boy that he couldn't just leave his mess for someone else to clean.

The embarrassed teen used paper towels to pick up the feces and put it in the toilet.

When the two returned home, the dad explained what had happened to his wife, and she was furious. She told him it was degrading and embarrassing for him to make their son clean up the mess. She accused him of being too harsh and said he should've alerted the staff to clean it up.

The Redditor feels he did the right thing by teaching his son that his actions have consequences, but his wife doesn't see it that way. That's why he went to Reddit to see if he was wrong.

