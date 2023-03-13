Babysitter Fired After Baby Wouldn't Stop Calling Her 'Mama'

Briana B.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission.

Photo byAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Babysitters often spend more time with the children they care for than their parents do. Young children may not be able to decipher who is who.

This was recently highlighted after a new mother fired her babysitter after her 10-month-old daughter kept calling the babysitter 'ma-ma.' The mother accused the babysitter of "trying to turn her daughter against her."

The 23-year-old babysitter, who had been with the family since the baby was a few weeks old, said the situation was likely due to the time she spent with the child. She explained that the mother had been so busy with work and other commitments, leaving her to spend more time with the child than the mother.

The mother said that while she was sympathetic to the situation, it was not something she felt comfortable with, so she had to make the difficult decision to let the babysitter go.

Friends and family of the young woman say that the mother had no right to fire her for such a trivial reason and that the mother was likely just jealous.

The babysitter is now desperately searching for a new job and explained what happened in a social media post, hoping to land a new one. She says she has been unable to find any work since being let go and is struggling to make ends meet.

