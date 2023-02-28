Is He Wrong? Man Breaks Up With Girlfriend Because She Doesn't Shower Daily

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

A man is receiving backlash from family and friends after breaking up with his girlfriend of two years when he found out that she only showers twice a week.

Recently, Darren and his girlfriend were scrolling social media when they came across a heated debate on the topic. Darren said he was shocked when his girlfriend admitted that she only showers twice weekly. He said he had noticed a strange smell coming from her but never imagined it was because she was not showering as often as he was.

Darren said he felt betrayed by the revelation and that it was a major factor in his decision to break up with her. He said he had always been a clean freak and could not be in a relationship with someone who did not share his views on hygiene.

People close to his now ex-girlfriend say that she is devastated by the breakup. Friends of the couple have also expressed shock at the sudden split and are questioning why Darren didn't bring up his hygiene concerns before.

After the ex-girlfriend shared this on social media, it sparked a debate, with many people expressing their opinions. Some have argued that Darren was too judgmental, while others defended his decision.

Regardless of your opinion, one thing is clear: Darren's break-up story will be remembered for a long time.

