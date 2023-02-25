Neighbors Demand $300 in Groceries for Allowing Woman to Use Their Car to Grocery Shop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission.

Where do you draw the line with paying someone back?

Rochelle, a single mom of two children, barely makes ends meet. She works a dead-end job and also receives assistance from the state. She receives $480 per month in food stamps, and often times her fridge is bare, especially around the end of the month.

Rochelle recently ran out of food and impatiently waited for her food stamps to be loaded onto her EBT card. She only had a little milk, a few cheese slices, and water left in her fridge. She had a pack of chicken in the freezer that she would thaw out for dinner that evening.

The struggling mom knew her food stamps would be debited to her account at midnight. Due to her car being in the shop, she could not get to the grocery store. She wanted to go during the night because the shelves would be stocked, and fewer people would be shopping. Rochelle also wanted to go after midnight so her kids would wake up to breakfast before school.

Rochelle remembered all the times her neighbors, a lesbian couple, would knock on her door asking to borrow eggs and even light bulbs. She figured she would ask them to run her to the store.

Rochelle went and knocked on her neighbor's door. She asked them if one of them would give her a ride to the grocery store. They informed her that one of their licenses was suspended, and the other didn't drive. They didn't think driving with a suspended license was wise, especially at night, so they told her they couldn't help her.

Rochelle asked if she could drive the car and bring them back a couple of items as repayment. They said sure and told her they would make a quick list.

After five minutes, they handed Rochelle the list and keys to their car, and Rochelle was on her way.

Once she arrived at Walmart, she got out her list and the list her neighbors gave her, and she couldn't believe her eyes. There was well over $300 worth of items on the list. Her neighbors had written down everything from prime cuts of meats, vegetables, and eggs to cereal, snack cakes, soda, and bread. They even wrote down frozen items like Hot Pockets, Tyson hot wings, and funnel cake fries.

Rochelle thought it was a joke. She kept thinking that there was no way they expected her to get all these groceries for them just for taking their car a few miles.

So, Rochelle finished shopping for herself and picked a few items from their list, such as bread, milk, eggs, and a pack of ground beef. Then, after she was finished, she went up to the checkout counter and rang up the groceries.

Her items totaled $242, and the things she got for the neighbors totaled $34. She figured that was good enough.

When she arrived back at her apartment complex, she immediately took the items she purchased for the neighbors to their apartment. When they saw the two bags she was carrying, they asked her where the rest of the groceries were.

Rochelle informed them that she couldn't purchase that many groceries for them as she was barely making ends meet. She showed them the receipt for their items and said that $34 was equivalent to more than half a tank of gas.

The couple wasn't happy and told her that nothing in life is free. They also told her that she wouldn't get far in life by doing people that way.

The worried woman told them they should be grateful that she bought them anything back as long as their list was.

One of them raised their fist to hit her, but Rochelle ran out of the apartment, gathered the rest of the groceries from their trunk, and went home. She hasn't heard anything from her neighbors since and has been trying to avoid them.

