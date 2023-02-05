Pregnant Wife and Mother of Three Wants to Give New Baby Up for Adoption

Tells husband, "You become a stay-at-home dad or it's adoption!"

Photo by Ivan Samkov/Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission.

Usually, when married couple find out that they're expecting, it's one of the happiest moments of their lives. That isn't the case for a married couple who has been married for 10 years.

Caroline and Troy are busy parents of three children, ages 4, 8, and 10. The couple has been using various birth control methods since they agreed they don't want any more children.

A few years ago, they ended up pregnant, and after discussing it, they both agreed that Caroline should terminate the pregnancy. Since then she has been on the waiting list for a tubal ligation.

Now, Caroline finds herself in a sticky predicament, as she got pregnant again after using two different types of contraception. When she first found out, she discussed terminating the pregnancy with Troy, but he came down harsh on her. Her husband accused her of murdering their last child and told her he'd thought she would have grown a heart by now. He also confessed to her that while he managed to forgive her before, he doesn't believe he'd be able to again.

Caroline, a working mother of three, says that she absolutely does not want another child. She says she was a stay-at-home mom for eight years and now that she's back to work, she finally feels like she is herself again.

She gave Troy an ultimatum by saying that either he has to become a stay-at-home dad or they give the baby up for adoption.

Troy says that he will not become a stay-at-home dad and there's no way he could live with himself knowing that his child is out there in the world somewhere.

Caroline currently 26 weeks pregnant, has no idea what to do.

