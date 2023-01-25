Woman Discovers She Will Never Be Able to Have Children With New Husband: "You've Been Lying to Me All Along"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission.

A newly married woman is devastated after finding out that she will never be able to have children with her husband.

Teena and Cedric have been together for three years and recently tied the knot. Teena, who's 32, has always wanted children of her own and voiced this to Cedric when they first started dating.

Fifty-year-old Cedric has three adult children and two new grandchildren, but he's been telling Teena since the beginning that he didn't mind having one more child.

The couple has been married for about six months, and Teena has been under the impression that they have been trying to conceive.

Everything was going fine until Teena attended a bachelorette party for a co-worker.

There were several women at the party that Teena did not know, however, they knew of her. Apparently, Teena's co-worker has friends that are friends with Cedric's ex-girlfriend.

After a night of drinking and mingling, it was brought to the attention of one of the women that Teena and Cedric were trying for a baby.

After having a few drinks, Cedric's ex-girlfriend, Olivia, makes it public knowledge that Teena won't get pregnant anytime soon unless it's by another man.

Word gets back to Teena, and she approaches Olivia, wondering what she's talking about. Olivia tells Teena that Cedric had a vasectomy five years prior, which was one reason they broke up since she's always wanted children.

Teena storms off, telling Olivia she has no idea what she's talking about.

When Teena gets home, she confronts Cedric, and he confesses. Devastated, she doesn't know what to think. She couldn't believe that Cedric had a vasectomy before they even met and had been pretending to be excited about trying to conceive all along.

Cedric tells his wife he didn't mean to deceive her, but his adult children and two grandbabies are enough for him. He explained that he never expected to fall in love with someone younger than him who still wanted children. He also told Teena that he was open to adoption.

Feeling blindsided by the whole thing, Teena told her husband their marriage was a sham. She asked him how he could look at her daily, knowing he was keeping such a big secret. She left and has been staying with her mother since.

