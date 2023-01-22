Teen Destroys Parents’ Electronics After He Was Banned From Taking White Girl to Winter Formal

Briana B.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bteNh_0kN0ZBP300
Photo byAdobe Stock

School events should be a fun, carefree time for students. They shouldn't be worried about disappointing their parents or bearing the burden of cultural expectations.

This was highlighted recently when an Indian teen was banned from taking a white girl to Winter Formal.

Sixteen-year-old Zayn, an Indian, has been talking to Khloe, a white girl, since the beginning of the school year. Khloe's family is aware of her relationship with Zayn and are completely fine with it. On the other hand, Zayn's parents have not warmed up to the idea.

They have let Zayn know on multiple occasions that they don't care for Khloe simply because she isn't brown. They don't allow them to spend time together and have tried to encourage him to seek someone of his own race.

As Zayn's winter formal approached, he told his parents that he was attending it alone.

They went shopping for a nice tux, and everything was going as planned until Zayn's mom saw a text message from Khloe pop up on his phone.

Zayn had texted Khloe a picture of his new tux and she had replied that it matched her dress perfectly, and she couldn't wait until the dance.

Zayn's mother immediately went off on him, telling him that this was unacceptable. She called him a disgrace to the family, and told him that he was not to see Khloe anymore. She finished off by telling him that he was going to text Khloe and let her know they would not be going to the Winter Formal together. His irate mother scolded him more by telling him that if he didn't break things off with Khloe that he would lose all driving privileges.

Zayn, upset and hurt by his mother's ultimatum, stormed off to his room.

He overheard his parents speaking Hindi, saying that they were going to contact Khloe's parents and ask them to keep Khloe away from their son.

A distraught Zayn had had enough. He ran down to the living room and confronted his parents.

Yelling, he told them that he didn't want anyone else, especially a brown girl. He told them that if they didn't allow him to continue seeing Khloe that he was going to run away. He then snatched up both of his parents' phone, threw them on the floor, and repeatedly stomped them until they were crushed.

Zayn's parents, unable to believe what he'd just done, tried to calm one another down. They told Zayn that he was grounded indefinitely.

Winter Formal is approaching, Zayn is still grounded, and his is parents have not changed their mind about Zayn going to the dance with Khloe.

What do you think of this story? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# relationships# culture# winter formal# teenagers

Comments / 375

Published by

Viral content writer covering crazy news, family & relationship drama + what's happening on social media.

Lexington, KY
13K followers

More from Briana B.

Woman Discovers She Will Never Be Able to Have Children With New Husband: "You've Been Lying to Me All Along"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. A newly married woman is devastated after finding out that she will never be able to have children with her husband.

Read full story
87 comments

Nosey Woman Up Late -- What She Sees at Neighbor's House Troubles Her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Anne has made a name for herself in her neighborhood. She has a reputation for being the old, nosey woman who stays in her window. The lonely lady is usually peeking through her blinds, just trying to get a glimpse into the lives of her neighbors. However, this time, she saw something she wishes she didn't, and now she's worried about what to do.

Read full story
143 comments

Dad Accuses Teenage Daughter of Creating Facebook Page of Him to Cheat

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Technology and social media have been the leading cause of many family issues for the past decade. From children wanting to spend all their time on screens to adults using social media and dating apps to cheat -- it makes you wonder if technology has done more harm than good?

Read full story
51 comments

Woman Appalled After Husband Found Out She Had OnlyFans and Scheduled a Meet Up With Her

Is your spouse having a secret OnlyFans account a deal-breaker?. There's no easy way to discover that your spouse is being dishonest with you. One man had to bare the embarrassment of his friend discovering that his wife of four years had a secret OnlyFan's account.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man

"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.

Read full story
2224 comments

Husband Seeking Divorce After Wife Sold His Gaming System Behind His Back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Infidelity is the leading cause of divorce in the United States. Couples get divorced for various reasons, from financial issues to domestic violence.

Read full story
104 comments

Teen Let Out of School Early -- What She Discovers at Home Changes Her Life Forever

*This article is based on information sourced from social media, cited within the story*. Relationships are messy, as the people involved in them, especially family relationships. An eighteen-year-old girl's life just got a whole lot messier.

Read full story
5 comments

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.

Read full story
754 comments

Man Shocked After Girlfriend Catfishes Him and Crashes "Date"

People will go to great lengths to catch their partners cheating, from camping outside hotel rooms to hiring private investigators. Well, one woman has gone viral for the stunt she pulled to catch her boyfriend cheating.

Read full story
107 comments
Nashville, TN

Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy Way

A Nashville radio talk-show host recently asked her listeners to share their most unhinged Christmas party stories. The host said that she ended up receiving the craziest call of her life after a man called her show detailing how he was planning to confront his girlfriend for cheating on him.

Read full story
3 comments

Internet Reacts to Fake Celebrity Death Hoax on TikTok

TikTok is home to funny videos, beauty recommendations, good recipes, and the craziest trends. There's been the lip sync challenge, face wax challenge, and even a blackout challenge that injured and killed many minors.

Read full story
21 comments

Man Takes Back Mother-in-Law's Christmas Gift to Get Back at Her

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. A man was really excited to spoil his family this Christmas as he recently came into a lump sum of cash. He felt his family deserved it, especially his twelve-year-old daughter, Kelly, who's been struggling with bullies at school.

Read full story
37 comments

Single Mom's Bank Account Overdrawn After 7-Year-Old Racks Up $900 in Charges on Roblox

The money she was going to use for Christmas is now gone, sparking debate. Child lying down playing RobloxPhoto byAdobe Stock. Roblox is a popular gaming platform among children. Players can develop and play games while paying to upgrade their characters and buy additional games.

Read full story
85 comments

Man Calls Off Engagement After Fiancée Refuses to Take His Last Name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Do you believe a wife should take her husband's last name no matter what?

Read full story
246 comments

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.

Read full story
195 comments
Biloxi, MS

Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"

Maddison Jaide and CookmeyerPhoto byScreenshots/Facebook. A woman is mourning the death of her four-month-old daughter, who was found unresponsive in a hotel room Saturday. According to reports, the child suffered life-threatening injuries consistent with abuse.

Read full story
48 comments

Mother Records Herself Cutting All Daughter's Hair Off as Discipline

How far is too far when it comes to disciplining your children?. Child who got hair cut offPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. Every parent has their way of disciplining their children. Many parents choose to take away privileges, not allow screen time, or hanging with friends to teach children a lesson.

Read full story
961 comments

Stay at Home Mom Discovers Husband is Cheating: “We’re Now in an Open Relationship, Deal With It"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Approximately 85% of affairs begin in the workplace. This ugly truth currently has one stay-at-home mom feeling stuck.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman Catches Neighbor Cheating on Husband via Doorbell Camera

What would you do if you caught your neighbor cheating on her husband?. Man ringing doorbellPhoto byMart Production/Pexels. Doorbell cameras have many incredible benefits. You can find out when/if packages have been delivered, secure your front door, and often see what your neighbor is up to.

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy