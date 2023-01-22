Teen Destroys Parents’ Electronics After He Was Banned From Taking White Girl to Winter Formal

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission.

School events should be a fun, carefree time for students. They shouldn't be worried about disappointing their parents or bearing the burden of cultural expectations.

This was highlighted recently when an Indian teen was banned from taking a white girl to Winter Formal.

Sixteen-year-old Zayn, an Indian, has been talking to Khloe, a white girl, since the beginning of the school year. Khloe's family is aware of her relationship with Zayn and are completely fine with it. On the other hand, Zayn's parents have not warmed up to the idea.

They have let Zayn know on multiple occasions that they don't care for Khloe simply because she isn't brown. They don't allow them to spend time together and have tried to encourage him to seek someone of his own race.

As Zayn's winter formal approached, he told his parents that he was attending it alone.

They went shopping for a nice tux, and everything was going as planned until Zayn's mom saw a text message from Khloe pop up on his phone.

Zayn had texted Khloe a picture of his new tux and she had replied that it matched her dress perfectly, and she couldn't wait until the dance.

Zayn's mother immediately went off on him, telling him that this was unacceptable. She called him a disgrace to the family, and told him that he was not to see Khloe anymore. She finished off by telling him that he was going to text Khloe and let her know they would not be going to the Winter Formal together. His irate mother scolded him more by telling him that if he didn't break things off with Khloe that he would lose all driving privileges.

Zayn, upset and hurt by his mother's ultimatum, stormed off to his room.

He overheard his parents speaking Hindi, saying that they were going to contact Khloe's parents and ask them to keep Khloe away from their son.

A distraught Zayn had had enough. He ran down to the living room and confronted his parents.

Yelling, he told them that he didn't want anyone else, especially a brown girl. He told them that if they didn't allow him to continue seeing Khloe that he was going to run away. He then snatched up both of his parents' phone, threw them on the floor, and repeatedly stomped them until they were crushed.

Zayn's parents, unable to believe what he'd just done, tried to calm one another down. They told Zayn that he was grounded indefinitely.

Winter Formal is approaching, Zayn is still grounded, and his is parents have not changed their mind about Zayn going to the dance with Khloe.

