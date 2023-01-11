Teen Let Out of School Early -- What She Discovers at Home Changes Her Life Forever

Briana B.

*This article is based on information sourced from social media, cited within the story*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuigV_0kB4oijL00
Photo byAdobe Stock

Relationships are messy, as the people involved in them, especially family relationships. An eighteen-year-old girl's life just got a whole lot messier.

In a Reddit post published on January 11, with over 2,000 upvotes and 500 comments, a teen discovered something that will change her life forever.

According to the teen, her parents are divorced, and she stays at her dad's on the weekends. She was let out of school early on a Friday morning due to a gas inspection.

She walked to her dad's house and noticed his car in the driveway. As she entered the house, she called out for him and received no answer. She proceeded up the stairs and opened his bedroom door to find her dad naked with her eighteen-year-old boyfriend on the bed.

She was in shock, as were they, because clearly, they thought she'd be in school. She immediately ran away and locked herself in the bathroom.

After a few minutes, her boyfriend of two years knocked on the bathroom door, but she didn't let him in. After a while, he gave up and went home, only five minutes away.

The girl's 42-year-old dad came to the bathroom door to tell her he would be downstairs when she was ready to talk. After waiting for a little longer, she grabbed her coat and took off to her mom's house.

The distraught teen says in her post that it now makes sense after thinking about everything that transpired. She says that while both her parents cheated, ultimately leading to their divorce, she believes that her dad was cheating with a man. When her mom found text messages on her dad's phone, they were saved under a man's contact information, and at the time, they just believed it was a cover-up.

The high schooler also recalls a time when she was having dinner with her dad and boyfriend, and her dad accidentally rubbed her leg with his foot while staring at her boyfriend. She realizes now that her dad meant to rub her boyfriend's leg instead of hers.

She says she is sickened by this because she has no idea how long her dad and boyfriend have been engaging in these activities, which could mean her dad was fornicating with a minor since her boyfriend just turned eighteen.

The teen is struggling with what to do next. She wonders if she should tell her mom about her discovery and have a discussion with her dad.

What do you think of this story? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# teen# family# relationships# parenting# girl catches boyfriend with da

Comments / 5

Published by

Viral content writer covering crazy news, family & relationship drama + what's happening on social media.

Lexington, KY
12K followers

More from Briana B.

Woman Reveals Her Racist Father Committed Suicide Because She Married a Black Man

"And that's on family trauma and racism," she captioned the TikTok video. Every day we're reminded that racism is still alive and well. Despite Black Lives Matter campaigns, new laws, and police officers finally being charged for crimes committed against blacks, nothing has changed.

Read full story
1864 comments

Husband Seeking Divorce After Wife Sold His Gaming System Behind His Back

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Infidelity is the leading cause of divorce in the United States. Couples get divorced for various reasons, from financial issues to domestic violence.

Read full story
91 comments

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.

Read full story
732 comments

Man Shocked After Girlfriend Catfishes Him and Crashes "Date"

People will go to great lengths to catch their partners cheating, from camping outside hotel rooms to hiring private investigators. Well, one woman has gone viral for the stunt she pulled to catch her boyfriend cheating.

Read full story
106 comments
Nashville, TN

Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy Way

A Nashville radio talk-show host recently asked her listeners to share their most unhinged Christmas party stories. The host said that she ended up receiving the craziest call of her life after a man called her show detailing how he was planning to confront his girlfriend for cheating on him.

Read full story
3 comments

Internet Reacts to Fake Celebrity Death Hoax on TikTok

TikTok is home to funny videos, beauty recommendations, good recipes, and the craziest trends. There's been the lip sync challenge, face wax challenge, and even a blackout challenge that injured and killed many minors.

Read full story
21 comments

Man Takes Back Mother-in-Law's Christmas Gift to Get Back at Her

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. A man was really excited to spoil his family this Christmas as he recently came into a lump sum of cash. He felt his family deserved it, especially his twelve-year-old daughter, Kelly, who's been struggling with bullies at school.

Read full story
37 comments

Single Mom's Bank Account Overdrawn After 7-Year-Old Racks Up $900 in Charges on Roblox

The money she was going to use for Christmas is now gone, sparking debate. Child lying down playing RobloxPhoto byAdobe Stock. Roblox is a popular gaming platform among children. Players can develop and play games while paying to upgrade their characters and buy additional games.

Read full story
85 comments

Man Calls Off Engagement After Fiancée Refuses to Take His Last Name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Do you believe a wife should take her husband's last name no matter what?

Read full story
210 comments

Single Mother Slashed Date's Tires After He Refused to Buy Her Kids Food

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. You never know what you're going to encounter on a first date. I've heard many stories, everything from people pretending to go to the bathroom and then leaving to others having someone call and interrupt the date with a fake emergency.

Read full story
191 comments
Biloxi, MS

Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"

Maddison Jaide and CookmeyerPhoto byScreenshots/Facebook. A woman is mourning the death of her four-month-old daughter, who was found unresponsive in a hotel room Saturday. According to reports, the child suffered life-threatening injuries consistent with abuse.

Read full story
48 comments

Mother Records Herself Cutting All Daughter's Hair Off as Discipline

How far is too far when it comes to disciplining your children?. Child who got hair cut offPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. Every parent has their way of disciplining their children. Many parents choose to take away privileges, not allow screen time, or hanging with friends to teach children a lesson.

Read full story
824 comments

Stay at Home Mom Discovers Husband is Cheating: “We’re Now in an Open Relationship, Deal With It"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Approximately 85% of affairs begin in the workplace. This ugly truth currently has one stay-at-home mom feeling stuck.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman Catches Neighbor Cheating on Husband via Doorbell Camera

What would you do if you caught your neighbor cheating on her husband?. Man ringing doorbellPhoto byMart Production/Pexels. Doorbell cameras have many incredible benefits. You can find out when/if packages have been delivered, secure your front door, and often see what your neighbor is up to.

Read full story
49 comments

Update: Woman Furious After Boyfriend Plans To Spend the Night at Ex-Wife’s House on Christmas Eve

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Family decorating Christmas treePhoto byJonathan Borba/UnsplashonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Social Media Reacts to 10-Year-Old Boy Being Charged as Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother

The 10-year-old boy and momPhoto byScreenshot/Facebook. A 10-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother. Originally, police thought the incident was an accident, but according to reports, the boy admitted to shooting his mother on purpose.

Read full story
16 comments
San Antonio, TX

Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'

What should you do when your partner won't help with the bills?. How couples split bills when living together is always a heated topic on social media. With the cost of living skyrocketing and inflation continuing to rise, many people struggle to make ends meet. This is why it's important for partners, spouses, and roommates to pull their weight.

Read full story
93 comments

Man Praised For Quitting Job After Time Off Wasn't Approved for Trip

TikTok user @newmanparkerrPhoto byScreenshot/TikTok. As someone who has had over 19 jobs in their life, I understand how devastating it can be when time off isn't approved, especially after you've already made plans.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman's Boyfriend Charges Her for Cold Medicine He Picked Up For Her: "I Deserve Better"

Do you expect your significant other to pay you back for items you purchase for them?. Relationships are give and take. There may be times when you give a little more than your partner and vice versa. Things should never be one-sided. This was highlighted recently when a TikTok user shared that her now ex-boyfriend wanted to be repaid for cold medicine he picked up for her.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy