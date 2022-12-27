Internet Reacts to Fake Celebrity Death Hoax on TikTok

Photo by Screenshots/TikTok

TikTok is home to funny videos, beauty recommendations, good recipes, and the craziest trends. There's been the lip sync challenge, face wax challenge, and even a blackout challenge that injured and killed many minors.

There's a new trend going viral on TikTok right now where people lie to their family members, pretending that a celebrity has died.

If you search the trend on TikTok, you will see videos of users pranking their family members, saying that celebrities have died, such as Oprah Winfrey, John Travolta, Cher, and even Michael Jackson. After hearing the news, some burst into tears while others run away screaming.

If you search for the hashtag #celebritydeathprank on TikTok, you'll see that it currently has over 106 billion views.

The trend took off over the holidays, and seeing as how there have been many celebrity deaths on Christmas throughout the years, this prank came right on time. Some people have called the trend "wild" and "evil," while others find some of the reactions hilarious.

Despite some finding humor in the prank, many users believe it isn't funny to joke about death in any capacity. Some users have started saying that the pranksters wouldn't find it funny if the jokes were about their family members.

Take a look at what some people had to say:

