Man Calls Off Engagement After Fiancée Refuses to Take His Last Name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Do you believe a wife should take her husband's last name no matter what?

Couple arguing Photo by Adobe Stock

Most women believe you should take your husband's last name when you marry. However, some women still don't believe you should for various reasons.

This was recently highlighted when a family member's co-worker got dumped because she refused to take her fiance's last name once they were married.

Tamika and Marshall had been together for four years. Tamika has two teenagers-- a son, and a daughter, from a previous marriage. Tamika currently still carries her ex-husband's last name.

After Marshall proposed to Tamika, she informed him that after giving it much thought, she didn't want to take his last name once they were married. Tamika said that she was afraid that if she took Marshall's last name, her children might be upset and resent her.

A conflicted Tamika shared with Marshall that it was important that she share the same last name with her children, even if it was her ex-husband's name.

Marshall shared with her that it's a non-negotiable for him. He wants the woman he marries to take his last name. Marshall told Tamika that he felt blindsided, seeing as to how they've discussed marriage many times in the past, and Tamika never disclosed this information to him.

Since the two couldn't come to an agreement, Marshall asked Tamika for her engagement ring back. Disappointed, he told her that as much as he loved her, he didn't see a future with someone who didn't want his last name.

What do you think of this? Is the woman obligated to take her husband's last name? Did Marshall overreact? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!