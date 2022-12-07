Stay at Home Mom Discovers Husband is Cheating: “We’re Now in an Open Relationship, Deal With It"

Briana B.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182gSo_0jaWLXAK00
Woman crying on bedPhoto byGustavo Fring/Pexels

Approximately 85% of affairs begin in the workplace. This ugly truth currently has one stay-at-home mom feeling stuck.

Trina has been a stay-at-home wife and mom for the past several years. Her husband, Ralph, works full-time in healthcare. For about six months, Trina has been feeling things are off and suspected her husband of cheating, but never had any proof.

One day, while she and Ralph were out, he went into a convenience store and mistakenly left his phone in the car with Trina. She had a few moments to go through it and discovered that Ralph has been having an affair with a married co-worker. With the bit of time she had to go through the phone, she gathered details on when/where they meet up and how often.

Trina found out through the text messages that Ralph plans to leave her and their two kids for this woman. The woman supposedly is going to leave her husband as well.

Trina didn't immediately confront Ralph, as she had another plan. After doing a little digging on social media, she found his mistress and her husband. She thought that letting the woman's husband know about the affair would end everything, and she could have her husband back.

So, the following day, Trina shows up at the mistress's husband's job and shares everything with him. He completely dismisses everything she had to say and tells her she had no right to show up to his job like that.

Trina didn't even have a chance to make it home when she got a call from Ralph asking why she would contact his mistress's husband. Instead of Ralph explaining or offering an apology, his only concern was the damage she's caused his mistress.

According to Ralph, the woman's husband called her immediately after Trina left him.. Ralph says that all she's done is make things worse because the man already knew what his wife was up to. Ralph told her the man doesn't care because he has several women on the side.

Trina asks him how he could do this to her and their children. Ralph blows up on her saying that he hasn't been happy in years and that she's a lazy, worthless woman living off of his dime.

Trina tells him that she's not going to deal with this and that she'd rather leave than put up with his infidelity. Ralph tells her that she has no choice. He tells her because she has no money, family, or friends, there's nothing she can do about it.

Ralph threatens Trina and says that she is to stay away from his mistress or else. He says that now that she knows everything, he will continue seeing the woman, and she's to deal with it.

On Thanksgiving day, after they had dinner, Ralph goes outside and waits for a car to pull up. It's his mistress. He stays outside and talks with her for hours. Once she leaves, Trina watches him kiss her goodbye, and then walk back inside.

Trina is devastated because Ralph holds all of the cards. She has no money and no chance of getting a job after not working for years.

What should Trina do? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

# relationships# marriage# cheating# affair# society

Comments / 85

Published by

Viral content writer covering crazy news, family & relationship drama + what's happening on social media.

Lexington, KY
10203 followers

