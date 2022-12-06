Woman Furious After Boyfriend Plans To Spend the Night at Ex-Wife’s House on Christmas Eve

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Is this an appropriate co-parenting situation?

Family decorating Christmas tree Photo by Jonathan Borba/Unsplash on Unsplash

Many families struggle with holidays after a divorce or break-up, especially when there's children involved. Many people can navigate the holidays cordially, but others cannot. Usually, those parents that get along will arrange gift opening at a convenient time.

A close family friend is currently struggling because her boyfriend wants to do things in a way that she deems unconventional.

My friend Courtney has been with her boyfriend for a little over a year. He has two children from a previous marriage. The boyfriend told Courtney that he plans to stay the night at his ex-wife's house so he can be there for the children on Christmas morning. If that's not enough, he also plans to go to his ex-wife's parent's house for Christmas dinner.

Courtney is furious. The boyfriend also stated that he will be sleeping in the ex-wife's bed, and she's going to take the couch.

Courtney doesn't buy it. She tried sitting him down and explaining how she feels about all of this, but he didn't want to hear it.

Courtney asked him why he couldn't go put the children to bed on Christmas Eve and then go back the following morning.

Courtney says that this makes her very uneasy, as the ex-wife constantly calls, no matter how small the issue. She believes the ex wants him back. She says that she just knows they are going to sleep together.

Courtney trusts her boyfriend, but she doesn't trust the situation. The boyfriend told her that this is how co-parenting situations work and that she needs to get on board.

Courtney, a mom of one herself, had planned on taking her boyfriend to her parent's house so that he could meet them on Christmas. She says his plan is unbalanced and leaves no room for them to spend the holiday together.

What do you think of this? Does Courtney have a right to be angry? Is this how co-parenting looks during holidays? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!