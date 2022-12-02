Social Media Reacts to 10-Year-Old Boy Being Charged as Adult After Fatally Shooting Mother

The 10-year-old boy and mom Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

A 10-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother. Originally, police thought the incident was an accident, but according to reports, the boy admitted to shooting his mother on purpose.

The elementary student originally told police he got the gun from his mom’s room the morning of Nov. 21st and went to the basement where she was doing laundry. He allegedly was upset because his mother woke him up early.

According to the boy, he was twirling the weapon around his finger when it accidentally went off. That's when he told his 26-year-old sister, who called 911.

A day later, after more questioning, the boy admitted to shooting his mother on purpose because she wouldn't get him a VR headset from Amazon.

The boy's sister told police that her little brother has had "rage" issues all of his life, and although she didn't go into details, she admits he received a "concerning" diagnosis from a mental health professional. The young boy apparently has a history of disturbing behavior, as he swung a puppy by its tail when he was four and also set living room furniture on fire.

The sister also told police that the boy showed no remorse and didn't cry after the shooting, but did apologize by saying:

“I’m really sorry for what happened. I’m sorry for killing my mom.”

After the child shot his mother, he reportedly logged on to her Amazon account and ordered the VR headset that he wanted and kept an eye out for the delivery.

The boy was arrested after he confessed to the shooting and is being held in a juvenile detention center on a $50,000 bond. He’s being charged as an adult with first degree reckless homicide.

The fact that he's 10 years old and being charged as an adult doesn't seem right to many. Social media has had a lot to say about this since there's been similar cases where the minors weren't charged as an adult.

In January, a 13-year-old boy, Isaiah Ainuu, fatally stabbed his mother over a video game. With that incident, the case had to be reviewed before deciding if he'd be charged as an adult.

It's cases like this that has people wondering whether or not race is playing a part in this boy being charged as an adult since his older sister has clearly stated he has mental health issues.

Take a look at what some Facebook users had to say below:

Facebook comments Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

Facebook comments Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

Facebook comments Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

Facebook comments Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

Facebook comments Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

Facebook comments Photo by Screenshot/Facebook

What do you think of this? Should the boy be charged as an adult? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!