Woman's Boyfriend Charges Her for Cold Medicine He Picked Up For Her: "I Deserve Better"

Briana B.

Do you expect your significant other to pay you back for items you purchase for them?

TikTok user Jackie Li

Relationships are give and take. There may be times when you give a little more than your partner and vice versa. Things should never be one-sided. This was highlighted recently when a TikTok user shared that her now ex-boyfriend wanted to be repaid for cold medicine he picked up for her.

A TikTok user named Jackie Li has gone viral for sharing that her boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after purchasing Dayquil for her. Needless to say, she was shocked because they had been together for four years.

Jackie shared that one day, she was feeling really sick when she asked her boyfriend at the time if he'd stop to get her medicine on his way home from work. He stopped by CVS on his way home and picked up the medicine. She thanked him for it, and the following day, she woke up to a request for the cost of the medicine.

In the TikTok video, Jackie says that she now prefers relationships where her partners don't obsess over every dime they spend for each other.

"I think I prefer a relationship where it's like, 'Hey, I'll get this, you get that the next time,' and we're not keeping track of our expenses, dollar by dollar," she explained. "I should've known, but you know, we're not together anymore so it wasn't meant to be."

Many users in her comment section agreed with her, stating that they would purchase cold medicine for a stranger without wanting to be reimbursed.

Check out some of the comments below:

TikTok comments

TikTok comments

TikTok comments

