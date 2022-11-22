Recovering Single Mother Sneaks Back to Work to Get Christmas Gifts for Kids

Briana B.

How far would you go to ensure your children had Christmas gifts?

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.

Woman and daughter by Christmas tree

Times are hard for families now with the housing crisis and the rise of inflation. Many people don't know where their next meal will come from, let alone how they'll afford Christmas gifts for their children.

When I was twelve, my mother was diagnosed with staphylococcus aureus in her head. The infection was so bad that it had gone to the bone. Being a diabetic, she was rushed to surgery.

Her surgery went well, and the doctors were able to get all of the infection out. All she had to do was recover, and she could get back to normal life.

The only problem was my mother worked a dead-end job, so she didn't have medical insurance or sick leave. Instead of recovering, she worried about being off work for the next eight weeks with no money coming in right at the holidays.

When my mother returned home from the hospital, my aunt stayed for about a week to ensure she was comfortable. My younger brother and I returned to school, and when we came home in the evenings, we did everything we could to ensure our mom was cared for.

When we arrived home, our mom would lie in bed or sit in a chair watching TV.

One day, we got home from school, and she wasn't there. I couldn't understand why when she was supposed to be resting. When she finally got home, I asked her where she had been, and she said she was over at the apartment complex office discussing rent. I thought nothing of it and didn't push the issue.

Over the next few days, she would get home about an hour after us each day, struggling to walk. One particular day, I noticed that she had a collared shirt on this time, so I was curious. I sat my mom down and asked her why she was dressed differently and why she was out every day when she was supposed to be recovering.

My mom finally broke down and told me that she had no time to recover. She had gone out and found a new job. She said that she had bills to pay and Christmas gifts to buy for us. I explained to her that I knew we had bills, but the least of her worries should be Christmas. I tried to assure her that my brother and I understood that Christmas wouldn't be the same that year and that we were just glad she was healthy.

My hardworking, struggling mom continued to go out to work each day, despite being weak from surgery. She eventually regained her strength and recovered to the best of her ability.

Our bills were paid, and a family friend ensured my brother and I had a nice Christmas. We were so appreciative that year, and I'll never forget what my mom went through to provide for my brother and I, not only that year but throughout our entire childhood. That is why I do my best to give back to those in need every Christmas.

Many families are struggling these days. Do you try your best to give back? Let me know in a response below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media.

