Newlywed Discovers Husband is the Father of Three Adult Daughters — Files for Divorce

Is your spouse lying about their past grounds for divorce?

A newly married woman, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, has filed for divorce from her husband of nine months after learning that he's been lying about his past. Okafor recently discovered that her new husband not only has an ex-wife but three adult children as well.

The couple initially met on TikTok, where they spoke for two months before her soon-to-be ex-husband flew out to meet her. He proposed only four days after meeting her for the first time, and she accepted. Twenty-four days later, they were officially married and have been living in bliss for the last nine months.

That is up until Okafor discovered that her husband hadn't been honest with her about his past. According to sources, the new wife learned of her husband's skeletons in his closet from her new mother-in-law. It has not been said exactly what she was told or why the information was disclosed.

Okafor took to social media to announce her divorce by making a statement in a now-deleted Instagram post:

This was the best nine months of my life! I have no regrets whatsoever! I just won't settle for a lie regardless! I forgive easily. I remember asking you about this severally before we started! Finding out today from your mum really broke me! A foundation built upon a tiny lie won't stand! I love how you loved me but hate how you never mentioned your divorce nor kids to me! Moving on I don't think I want anybody else! Just donna love you from a distance!

Okafor's Instagram post has been shared across numerous platforms and has social media in a debate. Check out some of the comments below:

So, what do you think? Is this a "tiny" lie and what would you have done if you found out your spouse lied about previously being married and having children? Leave a comment below and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

