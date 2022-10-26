"Let Me Cheat Or I'm Leaving You!" Husband Gives Wife Ultimatum

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission.

Does disrespecting your husband give him the right to cheat?

A couple I know have been together for over ten years, married for three years with two children. They've had their share of ups and downs like any normal couple, but for the past few years, they've been at each other's throats.

Everything is copasetic day to day. The husband works and provides for his family, while the wife stays at home with the children. She cooks for him regularly. They watch movies, go on dates, and seem to be a happy family, that is, until they get into arguments.

During conflict, the couple can't seem to get it together. The wife argues that she isn't heard, and the husband argues that the wife is disrespectful and won't listen to him. The husband has been complaining about this since before marriage.

His main issue is that his wife raises her voice during conflict, she's argumentative, and he feels that she wants to be in control.

The wife has tried to meet her husband's requests, but no matter what, it seems as if their petty arguments go from 0-100 really fast.

Most recently, the couple had a serious argument over parenting. The husband felt as if the wife took their daughter's side and didn't defend him when he was trying to discipline the child. This argument escalated, and now the husband has had enough.

The husband wants out of the marriage because he says he's fed up with his wife's actions during conflict, and he doesn't see her changing. The wife is pleading for their marriage not to be over.

The husband claims that disrespect to men is everything, and once you disrespect your husband, it's worse than anything else. He says that men would rather be cheated on than disrespected.

He tells her that the only way that he will stay with her after her bad behavior is if she becomes a fool for him like he's become for her after dealing with her disrespect throughout the years.

He wants his wife to agree that he can cheat on her just once, and then he will stay with her. He says he wants her to feel the pain that he's been feeling all of these years.

What do you think of this? Is disrespecting your husband enough to grant cheating? Leave a comment below and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

