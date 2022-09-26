Parents Outraged After Babysitter Breaks Their Trust

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

A family friend and her husband hired a babysitter named Shelly to sit for their young children about a year ago. The sitter comes for four hours on Saturdays, twice a month so that the couple can enjoy a nice date night out.

The couple has two children; a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy.

When the couple first interviewed Shelly, they checked her references, and everyone they spoke with had nothing but positive things to say about her.

The couple only had a few rules for their sitter: No smoking inside the home, no leaving the house with the children unless there's an emergency, and no having company over.

Everything has been going great with Shelly, as she instantly took up with the kids, and the kids seem to enjoy their time with her.

One Sunday, the couple took their children out to enjoy a nice Sunday Funday as a family. They went to a local family fun center that has arcade games, mini golf, and bowling.

Upon walking in, the four-year-old boy says, "Look, there's Shelly and her dad!"

The boy's father asked him what would make him think that the man was Shelly's dad. The boy then told them that Shelly often invites her dad over while she's babysitting them, as he's pointing at the man.

The man doesn't look much older than Shelly, who's twenty-three. So, it is clear to the parents that the man is not Shelly's dad.

The couple approaches Shelly and tells her that the kids just had to come over and say hello. The couple asks Shelly if she's going to introduce them to her friend, but before they can, the four-year-old boy says, "Hey, Shelly's dad!"

The look on Shelly's face is pure horror. Her cheeks turn red, and you can clearly see the embarrassment.

The couple then tells Shelly that they will no longer be needing her babysitting services and that this wasn't the place nor the time to discuss things further.

A few days later, Shelly texts the mother and apologizes for having her boyfriend over while babysitting as well as lying to the children about who he was. The mother tells Shelly that she completely violated their house rules and she cannot be trusted.

The family is currently looking for another sitter for date nights and has already installed a few cameras so that this kind of thing doesn't happen again.

