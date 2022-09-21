Woman Kicked Out For Not Sending Cheating Boyfriend Money While He's in Jail

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Sometimes people move really fast when they get into a new relationship. When you think you know someone and you end up finding out you don't, things can turn ugly.

This was highlighted recently when a coworker of a family friend got kicked out of the apartment she's been staying in all because she doesn't want to be with her boyfriend anymore.

Mom of two under two, Tara, moved in with her boyfriend about two months ago. They have been living in a duplex apartment that her boyfriend's aunt owns. Things were seemingly good until Tara's boyfriend wound up in jail for failure to appear in court.

While he's been in jail, Tara has still been keeping up with the bills even though everything is in her boyfriend's name.

About a week ago, she found out that her boyfriend has been seeing other women, one of whom is pregnant with his child. Tara became furious, and when she spoke with her boyfriend on the phone, she broke up with him and told him that she wouldn't be sending him any more money while he's in jail.

The cheater informed his aunt of what went down, and his aunt went over and told Tara that if she wasn't with her nephew anymore and not going to be putting money on his books, then she needed to get out. The aunt told her she has until the end of the month to vacate.

The single mom has no family or friends in the area and has barely been making ends meet. She has no idea what she's going to do. She's not even sure if this is legal because, usually, landlords are required to give you at least 30 days to vacate. However, since she's not on the lease, she's unsure of her options.

