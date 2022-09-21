Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's Car

Homelessness is at an all-time high right now, especially in Los Angeles. There's a homeless crisis in LA, and citizens, as well as business owners, are fed up with it.

This was recently highlighted when a Sherman Oaks homeless man defecated in a plastic bag and then threw it on a business owner's car.

Paul Scrivano, the owner of The Blue Dog Beer Tavern, says that he's had enough of the unhoused people on Ventura Boulevard. He says that he's wiping feces from his property every morning before he opens up. This time, it was his car that took the hit.

Attorney Larry Slade, the Chair of the Homelessness Committee for the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association, says that local business owners are at their wits end.

Individual homeless people will camp out in front of a store, make it their home, bring their possessions, use it as a bedroom. In the morning, when the business owners come to open up, they have to try to deal with a homeless person literally blocking the entrance to their business and then, they have to deal with cleaning up hazardous waste right in front of their business, right in Sherman Oaks, right on Ventura Boulevard," Slade said.

The business owners have repeatedly called police and city officials, but they say that their cries for help are ignored.

Users in the comments on the above video, many from LA, say that this is an ongoing problem that needs attention. Check out a few of the comments below:

What do you think of this situation? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!