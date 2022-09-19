Middle Schooler Viciously Attacks Teacher After She Confiscates Phone

Sparks another debate on how dangerous teaching has become.

A middle school student was caught on video attacking his teacher in her classroom. The eighth grader was reportedly upset because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. Other students in the classroom recorded the video of the student attacking his teacher and shared it on social media where it quickly went viral. According to reports, the student was taken into custody and charged with a felony.

A representative for the Ector County Independent School District, Mike Adkins, released a statement about the video saying, “This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated,” Adkins said, “We have been dealing with fights and violence recently and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it.”

“The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct,” he continued.

“We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state, and across the country;” he continued. “We know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families.”

Adkins also said that the students who shared the videos have been disciplined as well.

Teaching has become one of the most dangerous jobs in America, from school shootings to students threatening teachers. This is why many teachers are choosing to leave the profession.

This has sparked, yet, another debate on how dangerous teaching has become. Many people arguing that teachers don't get paid enough and others suggesting that teachers should be allowed to carry.

Take a look at several comments below:

What do you think of this? Has teaching become too dangerous? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!