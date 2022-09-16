Dad Fuming After Stepmom Bought 10-Year-Old New iPhone

Briana B.

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zm2So_0hyAzMzP00
Monstera/Pexels

Today's children have the luxury of technology. Back in the day, all we had was dial-up internet and cable TV, which meant we had to check the TV guide to see what time our favorite shows would air.

Kids these days have cell phones and laptops that they use to play online games with friends near and far. They have no idea how lucky they are, but sometimes they misuse technology.

This was recently highlighted with my friend's daughter, Lexie. Lexie is ten years old and spends most of her free time playing Roblox on her phone and computer. My friend says that she thinks Lexie is addicted and doesn't know what to do. She says Lexie talks to herself while playing, gets upset if she's asked to get off, and is even falling behind in school.

Lexie recently snuck her phone to school, and her teacher took it away and sent a note home explaining what happened. Lexie is fully aware that she is not allowed to have electronics at school but failed to listen.

So, my friend took her phone privileges away and explained to her that she could have her phone back once her homework grades improve.

My friend tried to convince Lexie that having some time off of her phone would be a good thing. She offered to watch some new movies with Lexie and even asked her if she'd like to join an after-school activity just to switch up her routine a bit. Lexie declined and has been acting out ever since she got her phone taken away.

Lexie spends one week with her mom and one week with her dad, but it works out great because they live nearby, and Lexie can still go to school like normal.

The following week, Lexie goes to her dad's house. Her dad is aware of what's going on with Lexie and supports her mom's decision to take her phone away.

Lexie isn't too fond of her stepmom, but her stepmom has been trying to do everything she can to get on her good side.

So, when her stepmom picks her up from school the next day, she has a gift bag waiting for Lexie. Lexie opens it up and finds a brand-new iPhone. She's ecstatic. Lexie tells her that she's not allowed to be on her phone right now, and her stepmom says that she will discuss it with her father later.

When Lexie's father gets home from work, he finds Lexie lying on the couch playing Roblox on her phone. Confused, he goes to his wife to ask where Lexie got the phone, and she explains that she bought her a new one. He tells her that she has completely overstepped the boundaries that were set in place, takes the phone, and sends Lexie to her room.

He throws the phone against the wall in rage, and Lexie's stepmom pleads that she just wanted Lexie to like her. She says that she feels that he and Lexie's mom are completely overreacting. He explains that it's not her decision and that they are doing what's best for Lexie at the moment.

What do you think of this? Who's wrong here? Leave a comment below, and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family# relationships# parenting# children# society

Comments / 27

Published by

Viral content writer covering crazy news, family & relationship drama + what's happening on social media.

Lexington, KY
6955 followers

More from Briana B.

Teen Breaks Up With Boyfriend After Finding Out He Stole From School

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. In high school, my boyfriend at the time was really sweet to me, but he had a dark side that I wasn't aware of initially. We were the best of friends, but when we weren't together, he would get himself into a great deal of trouble.

Read full story
5 comments
Ector County, TX

Middle Schooler Viciously Attacks Teacher After She Confiscates Phone

Sparks another debate on how dangerous teaching has become. A middle school student was caught on video attacking his teacher in her classroom. The eighth grader was reportedly upset because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. Other students in the classroom recorded the video of the student attacking his teacher and shared it on social media where it quickly went viral. According to reports, the student was taken into custody and charged with a felony.

Read full story
9 comments

Change of Heart: Successful Man No Longer Wants Prenup After Wife Makes Huge Purchase

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Rod and Diana have been together for five years and married almost two years. When they were dating, Diana was in school to become a nurse.

Read full story
52 comments

Worried Family Can't Find Pet Cat All Day -- Teen Son Finally Explains Why

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Everyday when my cousins would arrive home from school, their pet cat, Kittyboo, would be waiting for them in their huge bay window.

Read full story
56 comments

Woman Shocked After Discovering Boyfriend of Six Years is Her Biological Brother

When you've been adopted and estranged from your biological family your whole life, more often than not, you don't know much about the family you come from. You could look a family member in the eye every day and never know it.

Read full story

Internet Reacts to Halle Bailey as the New Little Mermaid

The first teaser was recently released for the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. The film is set to release in May 2023. The teaser doesn't show much, as it features Ariel swimming through the caves and growth populating the kingdom of Atlantica. There is a brief clip of Ariel singing “Part of Your World."

Read full story
1 comments
Lansing, MI

Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing Feces

A Michigan woman is mortified after taking a bite of a Subway sandwich that contained feces. TikToker @Kelscoyne posted a video online recounting an incident that took place a few nights ago when she purchased a sandwich from a Subway earlier this week in West Lansing.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Runs Over Boyfriend Because of Text Messages--Kills Pedestrian

On August 31st, Taah’viya Chapman, 24, dropped off her boyfriend, Jawon Lunsford, at a Cincinnati Kroger. According to reports, while Lunsford was inside Kroger, Chapman went through his phone and found inappropriate text messages between him and her sister.

Read full story
121 comments
Atlanta, GA

Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man Food

There's an infinite amount of food that is wasted or thrown out at restaurants all across the country every single day. According to a recent study, a half pound of food is wasted per meal in restaurants, and approximately 85% of food that isn't used in your average American restaurant is thrown out.

Read full story
72 comments

Man Gone Mad: Ex Husband Demolishes House That Wife Gets After Divorce

With 50% of all marriages ending in divorce, people are doing some crazy things to get back at their exes. Believe it or not, when you act out while going through a divorce, it only shows that you are not over your ex-spouse. It only adds fuel to fire. This was highlighted recently in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.

Read full story
525 comments

Woman Shocked After Learning About Boyfriend's Past -- Breaks Up With Him

Should a person's past be a deal breaker in a brand new relationship?. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Read full story
81 comments

New Mom Upset After Husband Bought Her Smaller Sized Clothes as a Birthday Gift

"She can look forward to fitting in them," he said. *With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. It's extremely hard for women to bounce back mentally and physically after having a baby. As a new mom, it's essential to surround yourself with people who will uplift you, support you, and extend you grace while you work towards feeling like you again.

Read full story
23 comments

Teen Walks Out After First Day on the Job Due to Shady Business

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. When I was fresh out of high school, I worked at the only dry cleaning place in my small hometown, and I quit my first day on the job.

Read full story
29 comments

Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.

Read full story
132 comments

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.

Read full story
259 comments

Desperate Woman Enlists Help of Uber Eats Driver to Catch Boyfriend Cheating

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Companies like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Instacart are very convenient when it comes to getting food and groceries delivered, but that's not all they're good for. Some consumers have started to get really creative with how they use the app.

Read full story
1 comments

Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.

Read full story
105 comments

Woman Berated Amazon Driver Over Missing $500 Laptop

What would you do if your $500 laptop was delivered to the wrong address?. *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I live in an apartment complex with a gated community, key fob access, and decent neighbors. Each apartment building houses four apartments with two doors side by side. Each apartment number is clearly labeled on the door. I even went the extra mile to place huge decals beside of my door, so that even if my apartment number is covered by a wreath, it's still visible.

Read full story
6 comments
Polk County, FL

DoorDash Driver Caught on Camera Stealing Amazon Package

According to the internet, this is a common issue. According to reports, a Florida DoorDash driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon package from a customer's front porch. The door dasher took the package while delivering food from Red Robin.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy