Change of Heart: Successful Man No Longer Wants Prenup After Wife Makes Huge Purchase

Briana B.

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend.

Rod and Diana have been together for five years and married almost two years. When they were dating, Diana was in school to become a nurse.

When Rod proposed, he asked Diana to sign a prenup because, as a successful business owner, he wanted to ensure that Diana was with him for the right reasons. Since Diana was in school and unemployed, and Rod paid all of the bills, she agreed to sign.

The prenup stated that whatever each came into the marriage with was what they'd get if they were to split. The pair have always kept their finances separate, and that's the way Rod preferred it.

Diana has been out of school for a year now and working at an animal hospital four days a week. The couple's understanding is that Rod will take care of all bills, and Diana will purchase groceries and all household essentials. It has been working for them just fine.

Recently, Diana decided to purchase her first investment property. She had been working with a realtor and looking at different options on her days off. She finally found the perfect little house.

She closed the deal one day on her lunch break and was so excited about her accomplishment and couldn't wait to tell her husband. She had been keeping it a secret because she didn't want to jinx it.

That evening, Diana asked Rod if he wanted to go for a drive. They got in the car and drove to the location of her new investment property.

Once there, she handed her husband the keys and shouted that she was the new owner. He asked her what she meant, and she explained that she purchased the property with the hopes of renovating it and then renting it out. She said that she eventually would love to retire from nursing and focus only on rental properties.

A shocked Rod asked her why she hadn't mentioned it. She reminded him of all of the times she had talked to him about wanting to get into real estate. She said that she had met a realtor at the animal hospital who had many connections and was able to help her find this deal.

After the initial shock wore off, they walked the property, and Rod seemed really excited for her.

That evening, before bed, he asked how much her mortgage was going to be, and she explained to him that she had no mortgage. She proudly told him she paid cash for the property after saving up for a whole year.

She didn't think anything else of it, and they went to bed.

A few days later, on her lunch break, Rod showed up at her job and offered to take her to lunch. They decided to eat outside at a local Indian restaurant.

While eating, Rod explained to Diana the reasons he wanted her to sign a prenup, to begin with. He said that he's been thinking, and there's no reason for the prenup anymore. He told her that he fully trusted her and proposed that he'd like to cancel the prenup and combine their finances.

Confused, Diana didn't know what to think of Rod's request. She knew exactly what he was up to, and it had nothing to do with trusting her.

She told him she would think about it, but now she doesn't know what to do. She loves her husband, but she likes things the way they are. She sees no need to combine finances at this point in their marriage.

