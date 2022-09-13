Internet Reacts to Halle Bailey as the New Little Mermaid

The first teaser was recently released for the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. The film is set to release in May 2023.

The teaser doesn't show much, as it features Ariel swimming through the caves and growth populating the kingdom of Atlantica. There is a brief clip of Ariel singing “Part of Your World."

According to reports, at the time of writing this, the new trailer has racked up more than 543,000 dislikes, compared to only 129K likes.

Many users took to Twitter to voice how much they despise the new trailer. A new hashtag has even been created (#NotMyAriel).

You may wonder how a one-minute video has racked up so much backlash. Well, many people believe it comes down to one thing -- the color of Halle Bailey's skin.

It appears that many people are upset that Halle, an African American actress, was chosen to play Ariel, the fictional character who appears to be Caucasian in the original Disney animated movie.

A common trend in the comment section of the trailer on Youtube included viewers mocking the trailer by referencing quotes and actions that never even happen, basically referencing a different film.

See some of the comments below:

Even though the new trailer has received plenty of backlash, there are many people who are celebrating the release of the upcoming film.

So many users took to social media to voice their excitement that the classic film is being remade. Many African American parents are overjoyed for the simple fact that their children will get to see a glimpse of themselves in the new film.

What do you think of this? Will you be watching the remake? Leave a comment below and if you think more people should see this, share it on social media!