Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing Feces

Says Subway has yet to respond to her complaint

A Michigan woman is mortified after taking a bite of a Subway sandwich that contained feces.

TikToker @Kelscoyne posted a video online recounting an incident that took place a few nights ago when she purchased a sandwich from a Subway earlier this week in West Lansing.

In the video, which now has over 1.9 million views and 373,000 likes, she explains that the sandwich smelled like sewage after she took a small bite. She just chalked up the smell to the parking lot.

She decided to go home to finish the sandwich, and once she arrived home, she says she smelled the exact same smell. She then took another bite of the sandwich and spat it back out. That's when she discovered that in between the papers the sandwich was wrapped in was feces.

The appalled woman says she's not sure if it was human feces or animal feces, but the police took a swab of it, and she's waiting to hear back.

Kels says that the night this happened, she made an online complaint to Subway. She then followed up by calling corporate five times, to which she was told to await a response to her online complaint.

Kels says she is going to contact a lawyer.

