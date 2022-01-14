Incorporate the Best Electronic Signature Software into Your Legal Practice

The process of collecting signatures on important documents is a significant part of all law firms. An electronic signature service optimizes the documentation and decreases the turnaround time of the agreement process as well.

Electronic signature software can include many useful features that enable lawyers to safely send, track, and receive signed documents. They offer high-end security including audit reports, secure document storage, SSL encryption, two-factor authentications, and much more. In addition, all the electronic signature solutions also maintain certifications in the industry and regulatory standards.

In this blog, we will be talking about incorporating the best electronic signature software into your legal practice.

So let’s begin.

Why Are E-Signatures In Legal Practice?

The online dealings are making remote working culture more common and with that, the virtual law firm has also gained prominence in recent years. As the global pandemic crisis becomes uncertain with each passing day and legal professionals are promoted to work remotely, some challenges have been encountered.

These challenges include getting comfortable with the technological changes, collaborating with customers from a distance, and making necessary adjustments while working from home. This is where adopting e-signature becomes important for law firms.

The ability to create an online signature enables professionals to get legal signatures on important documents. Legal professionals have been widening the scope of remote working in the past few years. However, there are prominent benefits of incorporating the best electronic signatures into legal practice.

Benefits of Incorporating the Best Electronic Signatures into Legal Practice

User-friendly

Electronic signatures are very comfortable to use. The coordination of traditional signatures for legally binding documents is a lengthy and back-and-forth process. The good thing is that an electronic signature service can streamline the process, cut down the risk of human error, and reduce any need to meet in person for dealing with physical documents.

Quick

The work completion becomes much faster because of the electronic signature solutions. Think of the time when things were normal and you would meet the customers physically.

Didn’t that take up valuable time from your workday?

It did, right?

Well, electronic signatures present a perfect solution to the same. They save your time and help move your cases more quickly.

Electronic

Electronic signatures use much less paper. Consider for once that your firm is transitioning to a paperless environment or you are working remotely in a small office space.

In these cases, using less paper means that there is less risk of filing errors and less time spent in finding the paper.

When you have electronic access to signed documents, the process of pulling up becomes quick and easy.

Lawful

Electronic signatures are lawful in most of the worldwide jurisdictions for a wide number of agreements. After the agreement is signed electronically, the electronic signature service secures the document.

A completed document includes all the relevant information such as email ids, names of the parties involved, IP addresses, time stamps, etc.

The audit trail that records important document activity has the ability to exceed what paper-based agreements are capable of doing.

Are Electronic Signatures Legal?

By now, we know that electronic signatures make document signing quick and easy. However, many have a concern if they are legal or not. The truth is that electronic signatures have always been legal. The United States passed the Electronic Signature in Global and National Commerce Act in 2000. This act made the use of electronic signatures legal in all the US states where the federal rule is applicable.

Electronic signatures are granted the same legal status as traditional signatures. In the places where the federal law does not apply, the Uniform Electronic Transactions Act is applied which offers a legal framework for the use of e-signatures in every state.

Top Things to Keep in Mind While Choosing Electronic Signature Service:

The idea of adopting an electronic signature service can seem overwhelming to people who have no idea about the technology. However, the truth is that the adoption of electronic signatures is easier than you can assume. Just as it is with any other tool, the important thing is to evaluate the benefits keenly for your law firm.

Make sure that you keep the below-mentioned factors in mind when you are choosing an e-signature service.

Encryption

Just as it is with any other electronic signature service, security turns out to be an important aspect that helps in protecting the customer data and a company as well. When you choose an electronic signature, look for the tools that have the best security standards. When the tool that you choose offers end-to-end encryption in the online document signing, the authenticity of the process will be very simple to attain.

Convenient

Regardless of how innovative the electronic signature maybe, if your team cannot figure out how to use the technology, it will not be helpful. Make sure that the electronic signature service is simple for lawyers and legal professionals to use.

Integration

The electronic signature services that have the ability to integrate with your legal workflow management solution can optimize the operations, smooth the client intake process, and keep everything organized.

Compliance

When you choose an e-signature service, keep in mind that it should have the ability to offer security excellence. It should ensure privacy, manage customer data and handle the customer instructions as well.

The software should be able to adhere to stringent security standards. In addition, it also should be able to validate all of those standards with a certificate.

In simple words, the e-signature service should be focused on compliance, security, and privacy so that law firms can work efficiently. This way, the process of tracking, accessing, auditing, and retaining is improved.

Conclusion

Amidst the pandemic, many law firms have actually stepped up in finding ways to innovate, adapt, and work smartly while being in an office. It doesn’t matter if you are working remotely or physically, the electronic signatures can be a saviour either way.

They have many benefits that can make your work much more efficient and easier. You can save valuable time and reduce the need for in-person meetings for collecting signatures.