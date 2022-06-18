The Priciest Homes For Sale in Pima County

Brian Penny

Tucson was listed through the pandemic as one of the hottest housing markets with home prices skyrocketing after federal interest rates dropped. The median listing price in Pima County was $388,495 in May, a decrease of 6.0% from April's tally over $400,000 according to Rocket Homes. It's also still higher than nearby Santa Cruz County's $367,000 median.

Zillow's statistics differ, however, showing the average home value price on the rise, reaching $341,293 in Pima County. This takes into account homes that didn't sell or refinance during the pandemic and still have reasonable prices.

Of course, this was before the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike of 0.75% this past week. Nearly 2,300 homes are listed countywide, and we dug in to find the most expensive listings.

1. 5201 N Hacienda Del Sol Road, Catalina Foothills

List Price: $6.5 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSw5p_0gF6huT200
Spanish-style Catalina Foothills escapeAZ MLS

The Grace Mansion was built in 1937 by architect Josias Joesler. The enclave includes 4.38 acres of land within The Estates at Eleven Arches gated community. The main residence is 9,948 square feet, while the guest quarters is another 5,553 sq ft. Property taxes on this 10BR/12BA property are reduced because it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

2. 14545 E Rincon Creek Ranch Road, Tucson

List Price: $6.5 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jk5cI_0gF6huT200
Privacy is guaranteed on 87 acresAZ MLS

If you want to get away from people, there's no better way than surrounding yourself with 87 acres of Saguaro National Park. The 1960 property includes seven upscale guest casitas, event hall, and three registered water wells, along with a Ranch House. It's essentially a secure compound for anything you want to house.

3. 1177 Tortolita Mountain Circle, Oro Valley

List Price: $4.25 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nz9lF_0gF6huT200
Mexican-inspired architecture with views of Stone CanyonAZ MLS

This custom home from Alan Tafoya, built in 2001 by Madison Courteriors, uses a variety of fine materials, like reclaimed wood floors and custom tiles throughout. Sitting on 2.22 acres, it has a combined square footage of 4739 with enough covered parking for 5 cars.

4. 5179 W Gallery Canyon Place, Marana

List Price: $3.85 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bj32c_0gF6huT200
Newly completed Marana mansionAZ MLS

This five-bedroom, 1.5-bath house is located on 2.11 acres in Marana. It's located on a cul-de-sac in the Gallery Canyon gated community with only 14 other estate lots. This is a golfer's dream with a putting green in the backyard and access to the exclusive Gallery Country Club to play a round.

5. 3508 Secret Canyon Place, Tucson

List Price: $3.7 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6UPw_0gF6huT200
Four bedrooms and 5.5 baths of luxury real estateAZ MLS

This custom home was built in 2005 and had its air conditioning replaced in 2018. The rock walls give it a unique look, and it has an immaculate backyard with custom pool and spa. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, formal dining, office, and large laundry room. The copper and wood-beam ceiling in the den gives it a feel you can't get anywhere but Southern Arizona.

And that's not all. If that isn't enough luxury real estate for you, here are three more expensive houses under construction.

6. 6940 Flying View Place, Tucson

List Price: $8 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRdO9_0gF6huT200
Future site of another overpriced mansionAZ MLS

This 1.25-acre site in Ventana Canyon comes with plans for a 7,000 sq ft home from Master Builder Albert Moussa. But if the 6 BR/5 BA concept isn't your style, you are free to choose your own custom design. That may delay the 2023 build completion date, however, especially since I don't see a foundation at all laid yet.

7. 4631 Palais Place, Tucson

List Price: $6.79 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoGiB_0gF6huT200
Coming in 2023 - a 6,788 SF oasis at the top of Swan RoadAZ MLS

If you take Swan Road all the way north, you'll find yourself in the Summit gated community, the future site of this 5 BR/7 BA mansion. It's nestled between the Coronado National Forest and Catalina Mountains on a 4.31-acre lot and expects to be completed in 2023.

8. 1794 E Barrell Cactus Court, Tucson

List Price: $6.5 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuqG6_0gF6huT200
Design by Marc Soloway of Soloway DesignsAZ MLS

Soloway Designs has a 3D model and a dream of completing this four-bedroom home by the end of 2022. It features Italian Porcelain flooring, 40-foot sliding glass pocket doors, and high ceilings to provide sweeping views of the city and surrounding area.

If you think these prices are high, check out the $22 million property that's currently the most expensive house on the market in Arizona.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# luxury real estate# pima county# wealth# Tucson Real Estate# House Prices

Comments / 0

Published by

Brian Penny is a freelance journalist published in New Times, Cracked, High Times, Paste Magazine, Forbes, and more. Digging into all things Internet to find stories in social media, social audio, blockchain, web3, and more. Also touch on drugs, culture, and counterculture.

Los Angeles County, CA
156 followers

More from Brian Penny

Tucson, AZ

VA Seeks Volunteer Drivers from Yuma to Tucson

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) it looking for volunteer drivers to help transport veterans from Yuma to Tucson VA Medical Center for VA medical appointments. According to an email blast this afternoon:

Read full story
6 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Blake Masters and the Social Audio Nationalist Movement

John Oliver has an occasional habit of mocking Arizona, and he focused on the state's Republican primary on Sunday's episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." In the show's opening segment, Oliver points out that Arizona currently has two Democratic state senators: Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who is up for reelection this year. Then he presents the marque names from the conservative race to replace him, including the video of AZ Attorney General and primary candidate Mark Brnovich playing with nun chucks.

Read full story
2 comments
Sierra Vista, AZ

26-Year-Old Reporter Commits Suicide Amid Facebook Bullying

People who think Facebook is not a trustworthy source of news have never lived in a news desert. In small town America like Cochise County, Arizona, there isn’t much for news, especially since the pandemic.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy