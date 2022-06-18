The Priciest Homes For Sale in Pima County

Tucson was listed through the pandemic as one of the hottest housing markets with home prices skyrocketing after federal interest rates dropped. The median listing price in Pima County was $388,495 in May, a decrease of 6.0% from April's tally over $400,000 according to Rocket Homes. It's also still higher than nearby Santa Cruz County's $367,000 median.

Zillow's statistics differ, however, showing the average home value price on the rise, reaching $341,293 in Pima County. This takes into account homes that didn't sell or refinance during the pandemic and still have reasonable prices.

Of course, this was before the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike of 0.75% this past week. Nearly 2,300 homes are listed countywide, and we dug in to find the most expensive listings.

1. 5201 N Hacienda Del Sol Road, Catalina Foothills

List Price: $6.5 Million

Spanish-style Catalina Foothills escape AZ MLS

The Grace Mansion was built in 1937 by architect Josias Joesler. The enclave includes 4.38 acres of land within The Estates at Eleven Arches gated community. The main residence is 9,948 square feet, while the guest quarters is another 5,553 sq ft. Property taxes on this 10BR/12BA property are reduced because it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

2. 14545 E Rincon Creek Ranch Road, Tucson

List Price: $6.5 Million

Privacy is guaranteed on 87 acres AZ MLS

If you want to get away from people, there's no better way than surrounding yourself with 87 acres of Saguaro National Park. The 1960 property includes seven upscale guest casitas, event hall, and three registered water wells, along with a Ranch House. It's essentially a secure compound for anything you want to house.

3. 1177 Tortolita Mountain Circle, Oro Valley

List Price: $4.25 Million

Mexican-inspired architecture with views of Stone Canyon AZ MLS

This custom home from Alan Tafoya, built in 2001 by Madison Courteriors, uses a variety of fine materials, like reclaimed wood floors and custom tiles throughout. Sitting on 2.22 acres, it has a combined square footage of 4739 with enough covered parking for 5 cars.

4. 5179 W Gallery Canyon Place, Marana

List Price: $3.85 Million

Newly completed Marana mansion AZ MLS

This five-bedroom, 1.5-bath house is located on 2.11 acres in Marana. It's located on a cul-de-sac in the Gallery Canyon gated community with only 14 other estate lots. This is a golfer's dream with a putting green in the backyard and access to the exclusive Gallery Country Club to play a round.

5. 3508 Secret Canyon Place, Tucson

List Price: $3.7 Million

Four bedrooms and 5.5 baths of luxury real estate AZ MLS

This custom home was built in 2005 and had its air conditioning replaced in 2018. The rock walls give it a unique look, and it has an immaculate backyard with custom pool and spa. Inside, you'll find a gourmet kitchen, formal dining, office, and large laundry room. The copper and wood-beam ceiling in the den gives it a feel you can't get anywhere but Southern Arizona.

And that's not all. If that isn't enough luxury real estate for you, here are three more expensive houses under construction.

6. 6940 Flying View Place, Tucson

List Price: $8 Million

Future site of another overpriced mansion AZ MLS

This 1.25-acre site in Ventana Canyon comes with plans for a 7,000 sq ft home from Master Builder Albert Moussa. But if the 6 BR/5 BA concept isn't your style, you are free to choose your own custom design. That may delay the 2023 build completion date, however, especially since I don't see a foundation at all laid yet.

7. 4631 Palais Place, Tucson

List Price: $6.79 Million

Coming in 2023 - a 6,788 SF oasis at the top of Swan Road AZ MLS

If you take Swan Road all the way north, you'll find yourself in the Summit gated community, the future site of this 5 BR/7 BA mansion. It's nestled between the Coronado National Forest and Catalina Mountains on a 4.31-acre lot and expects to be completed in 2023.

8. 1794 E Barrell Cactus Court, Tucson

List Price: $6.5 Million

Design by Marc Soloway of Soloway Designs AZ MLS

Soloway Designs has a 3D model and a dream of completing this four-bedroom home by the end of 2022. It features Italian Porcelain flooring, 40-foot sliding glass pocket doors, and high ceilings to provide sweeping views of the city and surrounding area.

If you think these prices are high, check out the $22 million property that's currently the most expensive house on the market in Arizona.