Tucson, AZ

VA Seeks Volunteer Drivers from Yuma to Tucson

Brian Penny

Tucson VA Medical Center

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) it looking for volunteer drivers to help transport veterans from Yuma to Tucson VA Medical Center for VA medical appointments. According to an email blast this afternoon:

We are looking for volunteers who have flexible schedules, safe driving records and can commit to volunteering for a minimum of one year.
Staff will provide all required training as well as the vehicles used for transportation. Volunteer drivers are required to have a valid state issued driver’s license, proof of personal auto insurance, COVID-19 vaccinations and pass a physical provided by the Tucson VA Medical Center. All volunteer drivers working a minimum of four hours or more are eligible for a free meal at the Tucson VA Medical Center.

There are 488,061 veterans currently living in Arizona, according to the 2019 American Community Survey's five-year estimates. This accounts to about 9.0% of the adult population in the state, a drop from over 500,000 veterans (10.8% of the population) in 2013.

Approximately 15,400 veterans live in Yuma County, which is a three-and-a-half-hour (240 miles) drive from Tucson. It's also the home of the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, which is located approximately 24 miles north of the city of Yuma. The Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma is also located in the area.

Of course, Yuma isn't the only town that could use help transporting veterans to Tucson. It's the closest VA clinic for everyone in Southern Arizona.

Although Maricopa County has the largest number of veterans (due to having the largest population in general), Cochise County has the highest concentration, with 19.4% of the population being veterans. This is thanks to Fort Huachuca, and veterans must travel over an hour (75 miles) for care.

For more information on becoming a volunteer driver, please contact the SAVAHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement/Voluntary Service at (520) 629-1822.

Brian Penny is a freelance journalist published in New Times, Cracked, High Times, Paste Magazine, Forbes, and more. Digging into all things Internet to find stories in social media, social audio, blockchain, web3, and more. Also touch on drugs, culture, and counterculture.

Los Angeles County, CA
