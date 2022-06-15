Scottsdale, AZ

$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

Brian Penny

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yJBY_0gBkfPmY00
$28 million house in Silverleaf neighborhood of Scottsdale, AZArizona MLS

The number of homes listed for sale in Arizona is finally on the rise this summer for the first time since the pandemic. This is due to rising home prices and interest rates, along with companies pulling back their work-from-home policies. From 2020-2022, interest rates were at a historic low, but they've been steadily rising all year, according to analysts from NextAdvisor.

As federal interest rates climb, mortgage prices rise with them. According to the Arizona MLS, the median home price in Phoenix rose from $392,500 in May 2021 to $480,000 last month. Of course, that pales in comparison to this mansion, which originally sold for $1.8 million in September 2018 and is now valued at $28 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5bSq_0gBkfPmY00
Granite custom bar in Scottsdale mansionAZ MLS

Of course, if you have the money, it may very well be worthwhile. The home is packed with features, like an indoor driving range, granite bar, multiple fireplaces, and even an elevator so you don't have to take the stairs between floors of this sprawling, 13,617-square-foot home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gueQQ_0gBkfPmY00
Fireplace and view of the McDowell MountainsAZ MLS

There are several listings that are more expensive, like this $32 million property in the same neighborhood, which is due to be completed by 2025. A $30 million property will be ready by 2023 in Paradise Valley as well. But the $28 million property is available and ready for move-in by somebody ultra-wealthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VPoq_0gBkfPmY00
Outdoor deck and pool built for luxurySothebys Realty and AZ MLS

Although far out of reach of the average person, Arizona ranks only 18 in the full list of most expensive listings in each state. As one would expect, California leads the pack at $225 million, while New York, Florida, and Nevada all have active listings above $100 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgz1P_0gBkfPmY00
Top 10 most expensive home listings in each statePoint2

Check out the full report at Point2. And feel free to leave a comment about where you would live if you won the lottery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# luxury real estate# Arizona real estate# luxury homes# most expensive# housing market

Comments / 5

Published by

Brian Penny is a freelance journalist published in New Times, Cracked, High Times, Paste Magazine, Forbes, and more. Digging into all things Internet to find stories in social media, social audio, blockchain, web3, and more. Also touch on drugs, culture, and counterculture.

Los Angeles County, CA
129 followers

More from Brian Penny

Pima County, AZ

The Priciest Homes For Sale in Pima County

Tucson was listed through the pandemic as one of the hottest housing markets with home prices skyrocketing after federal interest rates dropped. The median listing price in Pima County was $388,495 in May, a decrease of 6.0% from April's tally over $400,000 according to Rocket Homes. It's also still higher than nearby Santa Cruz County's $367,000 median.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

VA Seeks Volunteer Drivers from Yuma to Tucson

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) it looking for volunteer drivers to help transport veterans from Yuma to Tucson VA Medical Center for VA medical appointments. According to an email blast this afternoon:

Read full story
6 comments
Tucson, AZ

Blake Masters and the Social Audio Nationalist Movement

John Oliver has an occasional habit of mocking Arizona, and he focused on the state's Republican primary on Sunday's episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." In the show's opening segment, Oliver points out that Arizona currently has two Democratic state senators: Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who is up for reelection this year. Then he presents the marque names from the conservative race to replace him, including the video of AZ Attorney General and primary candidate Mark Brnovich playing with nun chucks.

Read full story
2 comments
Sierra Vista, AZ

26-Year-Old Reporter Commits Suicide Amid Facebook Bullying

People who think Facebook is not a trustworthy source of news have never lived in a news desert. In small town America like Cochise County, Arizona, there isn’t much for news, especially since the pandemic.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy