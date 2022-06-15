$28 Million Mansion Is Most Expensive House Listing in Arizona

7-bedroom, 8-bath Scottsdale mansion is the most expensive home listed for sale in Arizona today, according to market research from Point2, the real estate news and research division of Yardi Systems Inc. The house, designed by Erik Peterson of PHX Architecture and built by Paragon Custom Homes, features a home gym, library, guest quarters, and a separate workshop.

$28 million house in Silverleaf neighborhood of Scottsdale, AZ Arizona MLS

The number of homes listed for sale in Arizona is finally on the rise this summer for the first time since the pandemic. This is due to rising home prices and interest rates, along with companies pulling back their work-from-home policies. From 2020-2022, interest rates were at a historic low, but they've been steadily rising all year, according to analysts from NextAdvisor.

As federal interest rates climb, mortgage prices rise with them. According to the Arizona MLS, the median home price in Phoenix rose from $392,500 in May 2021 to $480,000 last month. Of course, that pales in comparison to this mansion, which originally sold for $1.8 million in September 2018 and is now valued at $28 million.

Granite custom bar in Scottsdale mansion AZ MLS

Of course, if you have the money, it may very well be worthwhile. The home is packed with features, like an indoor driving range, granite bar, multiple fireplaces, and even an elevator so you don't have to take the stairs between floors of this sprawling, 13,617-square-foot home.

Fireplace and view of the McDowell Mountains AZ MLS

There are several listings that are more expensive, like this $32 million property in the same neighborhood, which is due to be completed by 2025. A $30 million property will be ready by 2023 in Paradise Valley as well. But the $28 million property is available and ready for move-in by somebody ultra-wealthy.

Outdoor deck and pool built for luxury Sothebys Realty and AZ MLS

Although far out of reach of the average person, Arizona ranks only 18 in the full list of most expensive listings in each state. As one would expect, California leads the pack at $225 million, while New York, Florida, and Nevada all have active listings above $100 million.

Top 10 most expensive home listings in each state Point2

Check out the full report at Point2. And feel free to leave a comment about where you would live if you won the lottery.