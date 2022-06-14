Blake Masters and the Social Audio Nationalist Movement

John Oliver has an occasional habit of mocking Arizona, and he focused on the state's Republican primary on Sunday's episode of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

In the show's opening segment, Oliver points out that Arizona currently has two Democratic state senators: Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who is up for reelection this year. Then he presents the marque names from the conservative race to replace him, including the video of AZ Attorney General and primary candidate Mark Brnovich playing with nun chucks.

There's also this political ad from rival Jim Lamon in which he plays a gun slinger in the old west and takes aim at popular Democrats, including Kelly. For those who don't remember, Kelly's wife Gabby Giffords was a member of the US House of Representatives before being shot in an assassination attempt.

As Oliver puts it, this makes the gun-slinging political ad distasteful at best. But the rest of the segment is dedicated to Blake Masters, a Peter Thiel-backed candidate also endorsed by Donald Trump and other "America First" talking heads.

This past April, Masters appeared on a segment of "The Jeff Oravits Show," where he blamed black people for gun violence. Masters said, “We do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence. It’s gangs. It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly.”

It's not the first time Masters has used such rhetoric; in fact, he's been regularly attending Twitter Spaces as part of the growing white nationalist alt-right movement on social audio.

Social Audio Political Rallies

Clubhouse sparked a lot of buzz over social audio at the start of the pandemic. For two years, people (mostly rich VCs at first) gathered on the platform to attend "rooms" where group chats occurred over a variety of topics. Of course, being social media, it wasn't long before political extremists began using the platform to host rallies.

Joe Kent and Blake Masters attend a Twitter Space Brian Penny Twitter

Figures like anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer and accused pedophile Matt Gaetz logged in to rally their fanbases and gain political support. As Clubhouse became unpopular over mismanagement in the past year, the crowd moved to Twitter Spaces, where even more alt-right personalities like white nationalists Richard Spencer and Blake Masters joined the rallies that pushed white nationalism, anti-vax theories, and incel ideologies.

Matt Gaetz attending an Incel Rally on Twitter Spaces Brian Penny Twitter

While social media and technology are often related to the liberal left, it's being much more effectively used these days by the alt-right nationalist movement. It's unclear yet how (or if) these social audio rallies will sway the November mid-term elections, but it's clear that the alt-right is using the connectivity of social audio to advance their political agendas.

If you're a political wonk, don't miss the heat on this platform over the next six months.