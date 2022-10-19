Trending Pop Star and Singer, Lika Osipova Reaches New "Milestones" With Her New Song Release

Lika Osipova Lika Osipova while performing on the eve of her new song release: 1st October 2022

Disclaimer: It's paid press release content. It contains links that may help generate an audience for specific sites or people. We may earn a small profit per click at no extra cost to our readers.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA. Lika Osipova, (Russian-born) Pop Star, Award-winning Producer, Actress, TV personality, and Singer with nearly 2 million Instagram followers recently released her new song “Dolce Vita with my bae”

On October 1st, Lika Osipova had her release party at the Heart of West Hollywood, where over a thousand people came to see her show. Lika dazzled the crowd throughout the performance with her vibrant, vivacious, and colorful performance with top DJs and professional dancers. She wore a fabulous handmade outfit, designed by the Hollywood ANIKO Couture studio.

Alexander Rybak, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest set the stage for the show. Lika then took the show by storm with her dancing group “Pleasure of Goddesses” performing her famous hit “Ogni” with other artists. Her final performance was the new Single “Dolce Vita with my bae” Lika blew up the audience and fans with her new super hit.

“The depth of her talent was on full display on October 1st, 2022, as West Hollywood rolled out the red carpet for the most famous influencers and celebrities.” Check out Lika’s new release on her official YouTube Channel

About Lika Osipova

The former international fashion model founded Miss Russian LA/ United States beauty and talent show, which successfully aired for ten years. As part of her contribution to the show, Lika received the Role Model of the Year Award from the Advisory Board city of West Hollywood. Soon after accepting the first Award, Miss Russian LA talent and beauty show won her second “Outstanding Achievement” award in 2016.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Office of City Clerk gave Lika a Certificate of Recognition for her outstanding support towards the 2017 Los Angeles Municipal Elections. A commendation letter from Eric Garcetti soon followed in recognition of her exploits in helping Hurricane Sandy victims in New York.

Lika fully kickstarted her sing-off career in 2020, and so far, she’s been the songwriter of multiple hits. Such is her dedication to perfection that her first-ever music video won Los Angeles Film Awards. In addition, she was nominated for the NY film awards as a lead actress and Paris Film Awards.

Earlier in 2022, Lika won the National Social Media Award for “The Best Social Media during Covid.” The award ceremony was held at Globe Theatre Los Angeles. Later in August 2022, Lika was nominated for “Influential Musician of the Year.” Award Ceremony will be in London at the end of October.

Readers can follow Lika Osipova's official Instagram.

About Derhy Enterprises

Marco is the CEO of Derhy Enterprises, a Business Strategist Expert, and a global consulting firm. Derhy Enterprises aids with the management and growth of businesses, particularly for public figures.