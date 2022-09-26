Claim-Justice recovered $5 million from distinctive scam-cases.

Brian Murphy

Claim-Justice has pioneered innovative strategies for tracing cryptocurrency and other forms of online transactions, as well as pursuing chargebacks and other forms of scam recovery services.

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, September 26, 2022—Pinion Partners

Claim-Justice Team of Professionals

Claim-Justice is an ingenious online chargeback service that helps fraud victims recover the money they thought they had lost forever. It has stated that the total sum of money it has already recovered has topped the figure of $5 million from various scam cases.

These funds were mostly paid to unregulated binary options, stock, forex, crypto, and CFD trading platforms that pose as "brokers" but are really just boiler rooms run by scammers that bilk unsuspecting customers out of their money. A group of claim-justice specialists examines each potential case before a chargeback request is submitted and is actively involved throughout the process. A system is in place to timely deliver client reports and a breakdown of data. In complex cases, the plaintiff is assigned a personal case manager, who helps him/her throughout the process.

Claim-Justice's Joey Head, of the cybercrime forensic investigations department, notes that the company's high success rate in recovering client funds is due in large part to its specialty in speedy processing and personalized case management.

He, further, notes that each case is unique. Our extensive international banking industry experience and knowledge of Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Paypal, American Express, and Crypto regulations and guidelines is a strategic advantage, along with our knowhow of digital fingerprints track downs, analysis of cyber transactions, and an in-depth investigation that enables us to build the strongest case possible for each and every one of our clients. This is, in a nutshell, the key to our success, he concludes.

The number of cases has been increasing by 40%–60% per month because of the company's focus on individual cases and efforts to streamline the overall procedures and swift recoveries.

Another official statement concludes that Claim-Justice is the ideal partner for our industry participants who look to us to best resolve their customers' cases since we have been able to grow at this rate without compromising our customer satisfaction.

Regarding Claim-Justice

Claim-Justice is an Israeli scam recovery consultant company with offices in Tel Aviv-Yafo. Claim Justice has a global clientele spread over North and South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. The Claim-Justice Team helps victims of online fraud recover their money after being conned and is made up of individuals with extensive financial, legal, and regulatory backgrounds. It is able to do this because of its familiarity with best practices and by ensuring the robustness of scam recovery cases.

Contact Info:
Name: John Holman
Email: info@claim-justice.com
Organization: Claim-Justice
Address: Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel & 91 Waterloo Road, UK
Phone: +972773002408/+442045254648
Website: https://claim-justice.com/about-us/


