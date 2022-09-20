The Vast Self Charity announced that in the coming days, they will release a limited-edition USS Crypto Pilot NFT.

VAST SELF CHARITY

The Universal Space Station Crypto Pilot NFT is a collection of 10,000 NFTS residing on the ETH blockchain. They were conceived in order to create two levels of Metaverse and Virtual Reality. The first level will be responsible for all entertainment, social interaction, and attending special events such as parties, concerts, etc. On the second level, we will help the user discover the deception of their senses using groundbreaking science and logic, revealing how the solution to all our problems is acknowledging that we and all existence are truly just one being. This revelation is the key to permanently ending all human-made conflicts in mere minutes and making them unthinkable in the future. In order to make this happen, we still need funding, so we need your help. All profits from this Crypto Pilot NFT will serve to make this place freely accessible to everyone. Never in history has such irrefutable and 100% scientifically supported material been made available to the public with the potential to end all human suffering and conflict in mere minutes permanently.

USS Calls for donation

"Our fully Doxxed team with the skills of Polygonal Mind Builders of Spain are convinced that this revolutionary scientific breakthrough experience in our Metaverse can end the Russian-Ukrainian, the Israeli-Palestinian, and all other world conflicts in minutes. A single exposure to his new material in the VR room improves mental, emotional, sociological, and physical health and makes one incapable of acts of violence or injustice. The best thing about this space is that what is revealed is universally agreed upon and it does not interfere with people's religion, philosophy, gender, politics, or preference. This provides the key to a single universal solution to any human-made problem in the world. " Said Alek Balos the CEO of Vast Self Charity.

USS NFT Collection

A Vast Self Corporation spokesperson says: "There are many additional perks to the holders of our NFT. They are not limited to: Crypto Pilot Coin, 1 free NFT, Mobile APP, Swap, 2.5% of passive income, and the satisfaction that you are helping the world in ways previously impossible to imagine."

USS NFT announces NFT Collection

Please join our Discord movement and be part of this peaceful revolution for harmony and prosperity for all Earthlings.

For more info please visit https://universalspacestation.io.

About Vast Self-Charity:

Vast Self is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose sole purpose is to restore peace and happiness in the World by demonstrating how all our problems can be eliminated permanently once we understand the root of their existence. We aim to provide educational tools that will help all people and organizations find a permanent solution to personal and all the world's problems.

