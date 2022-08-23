Palm Beach, FL

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor Financial

Brian Murphy

(Pinion Partners, Palm Beach Hedge Fund, Florida) The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with a alternative investment and finance firm, East Harbor Financial.

David Goodboy, Founder PBHFA, remarked, “We are very excited to introduce East Harbor Financial to our close circle of members and investor network. East Harbor fulfills a critical niche in both the alternative investment & finance worlds that provides crucial opportunities for our members.”

East Harbor Financial Founder & CEO, Bruno Raschio stated, “I’m excited to surround myself with great minds with whom I can work with to build a better future”

About East Harbor Financial

For the past decade, Bruno Raschio has led his family business from a dealership to an asset-backed investment firm with a 19% CAGR. Where others found fear playing in a risky market, Bruno found opportunity.

Starting with his father’s business of operating a truck dealership, Bruno quickly realized his skills would be better harnessed in the finance and alternative investments industry. Switching from an operating income to an investment stream approach, he found his edge. He chose to put his own spin on it by focusing on investment opportunities with strong equity on collateral in high yield markets. Today he continues leading his company into a successful future.

What are his next steps you may ask? Bringing the same high yields and low risk approach to the luxury and commercial real estate market.

www.eastharborfinancial.com

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with global reach. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, active financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF’s, foundations, allocators, as well as the best of the best of service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms.

Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with the goal of turning South Florida into a major global financial hub, as well as providing a deal flow network between our members; the association has exponentially grown to become the voice of the South Florida financial community.

www.pbhfa.org

Contact Genevieve Anderson

Genevieve@pbhfa.org

561.349.7300

East Habor Financial

Palm Beach Hedge Fund

