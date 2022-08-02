Palm Beach, FL

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & Accountants

Brian Murphy

PinionPartners-The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Grassi Advisors & Accountants (Grassi), a leading provider of tax, audit, and accounting services for the financial services industry and high-net-worth individuals.

As a strategic partner, Grassi will be a resource to PBHFA members on compliance, risk management, operational efficiencies, and technology selection, as well as individual tax planning, estate, trust, and gifting strategies. The firm’s financial services professionals in Florida and New York specialize in providing business advisory and compliance services, including fund administration, tax and audit services, financial reporting, outsourced CFO, technology consulting, and bookkeeping.

David S. Goodboy, Founder of PBHFA, remarked, “We seek to align ourselves with the best of the best partners for our membership of hedge funds, ultra-high-net-worth investors, and financial professionals." Grassi checks all the boxes for this requirement. I am truly looking forward to sharing Grassi’s knowledge, services, and financial market wisdom with our members. "

Gregory Zoraian, Partner and Financial Services Practice Leader at Grassi, added, “We are excited to partner with the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association to support South Florida hedge fund managers at every stage of their business journey. Having been on both the front- and back-end of fund management, our professionals have a unique perspective on the challenges fund managers face and the solutions that will help overcome them.”

Grassi is PCAOB registered and inspected and serves clients throughout the U.S. and internationally through Moore Global. To learn more about Grassi’s services and solutions for the Financial Services industry, visit www.grassicpas.com.

About Grassi Advisors & Accountants:

As the 57th largest accounting firm in the nation, Grassi is a leading provider of advisory, tax and accounting services to businesses and individuals. Grassi’s Financial Services professionals leverage decades of industry experience to provide business consulting, audit, tax, and fund administration services to hedge funds, private equity funds, VCs, master-feeders, fund of funds, and broker-dealers, and other financial services entities. The firm’s Private Client Services group specializes in providing individual tax planning, trust, and estate strategies, and family office services to high-net-worth individuals. With offices in Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, the firm has the depth of knowledge and experience to work effectively alongside clients across the East Coast and throughout the United States, as well as internationally through its membership in Moore Global. Visit grassicpas.com to learn more.

About the PBHFA

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with a global reach. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers and professionals, ultra-high-net-worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOFs, foundations, allocators, as well as the best of the best service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms. Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with an original core of five members, the association has exponentially grown to become the voice of the South Florida financial community.

