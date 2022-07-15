Elite Automation Founder and Marco Derhy are announcing their recent JV partnership with substantial financial backing

Disclaimer: The content contains links that may help generate an audience for specific sites. We may earn a small profit per click, at no extra cost to you.

Elite Automation Founder & CEO Katie Melissa and Derhy Enterprises Founder & CEO Marco Derhy are announcing their recent JV partnership with substantial financial backing to expand Elite Automation’s operations, nationally and internationally.

Elite Automation Founder Elite Automation Founder

Elite Automation Founder & CEO Katie Melissa and Derhy Enterprises' phenomenal program with a mission is to educate, help, and create largely passive income for also Public Figures and Celebrities.

In a new article entitled "e-Commerce Advisor, Katie Melissa Reveals how Elite Automation helps Build and Scale E-Commerce Stores," Katie sheds light on the most important aspects of selling on multiple e-commerce marketplaces and creating largely passive income streams through E-Commerce & Online Business for e-commerce sellers. The program is for individuals interested in creating a new stream of (primarily) passive income or people with capital sitting and collecting dust in their savings accounts.

Katie includes several interesting pieces of information in her recent article; One, in particular, is that individuals interested in e-commerce can have Elite Automation build, manage, and scale their very own Amazon FBA store. Another crucial piece of information is that these FBA stores can actually be resold for multiple of their monthly profits.

This should be of particular interest to both e-commerce sellers and the general public because, at Elite Automation, their stores will become increasingly lucrative, profitable, and sustainable. The best part is that the client's only responsibility is paying invoices and for inventory batches when they are reminded. Elite Automation does the rest.

Related Source; https://marcoderhy.medium.com/i-dropped-out-of-school-to-dedicate-more-time-to-growing-my-first-e-commerce-store-heres-2c09b42f7c4a. One of the most important pieces of information, Katie Melissa tries to convey and communicate is that in a dynamic and competitive industry like e-commerce, one should always try to stay ahead of the curve. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract: Elite Automation aims to continue educating and helping entities create a new stream of (primarily) passive income. People have capital sitting around collecting dust in a savings account at their bank. Meanwhile, inflation is dangerously high. Katie Melissa at Elite Automation offers a solution to build, manage, and scale any entity their very own Amazon FBA stores. These stores are increasingly lucrative, profitable, and sustainable. The best part is the client's only responsibility is paying invoices and for inventory batches when they are reminded.'

It is also important to note that Amazon's growth is not slowing down any time soon, nor for its sellers: "The latest fiscal numbers from Amazon show that the company made $125.6 billion in sales revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Amazon, 2021). This marks an impressive 44 percent year-over-year increase. Of Amazon’s Q4 2020 revenue, net income constitutes $7.2 billion, more than double the previous year’s figures." (Source: Oberlo) Moreover, the majority of these increasing sales come from the North American marketplaces. Elite Automation builds stores primarily on the Amazon USA marketplace.

Katie Melissa, Owner, and Founder at Elite Automation stated:

"I began my entrepreneurial journey when I decided to put school on "pause" in 2016. Growing up, I actually loved school and had an acute desire to keep learning. However- entrepreneurship runs in my family. I kept having persistent ideas come to me, which called for my full time and effort. When I had my first 5 figure month, I dropped out of school to dedicate more time to growing that first e-commerce store. After this early glimmer of success, I launched a few more stores on other platforms and had to learn and adapt quickly." She indeed went on to found her management company, Elite Automation.

Katie Melissa, the founder, and CEO of Elite Automation is happy to announce that she will be helping and educating e-commerce students globally. Katie is also thrilled to announce that any entity that participates with Katie Melissa in opening an Online Amazon store for passive income is in turn, participating in helping protect the environment. Katie’s company is committed to giving back to society and Mother Earth by planting more trees every year in partnership with the One Tree Planted organization. A portion of company earnings goes toward planting trees around the globe.

"Katie Melissa is also extending significantly discounted assistance on all services to our beloved Veterans to give thanks and salute for their service." The regular readers will notice that Katie’s article takes a familiar tone, which has been described as 'Inspirational, informative, and educational'.

Katie Melissa and Marco Derhy welcome comments and questions from readers as they intend to get a real idea of what people (especially e-commerce sellers) think on the matter and interact with people who have a strong interest in e-commerce. The reason is simply that this will help them craft the best content and provide the best experience for their readers and target audience.

A New Book is coming soon, “The Inspiring Success stories” by Katie Melissa and Marco Derhy.

Katie's related article is available here: https://marcoderhy.medium.com/i-dropped-out-of-school-to-dedicate-more-time-to-growing-my-first-e-commerce-store-heres-2c09b42f7c4a.