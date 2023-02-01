A Simple Way to Overcoming Fear-Note to Self

Fear Photo by canva

Are you someone who struggles with PTSD, substance abuse problems, anxiety or depression? If so, it’s likely that fear has heavily impacted your life. Fear is an instinct designed to keep you safe in situations of perceived danger. It’s the fight or flight reaction we all have when threatened. Fear can also be a paralyzing emotion that keeps us stuck in the same toxic cycles. This type of fear is an intense unpleasant emotion and that is often caused by the anticipation of events that have not yet taken place. Habitual emotional fear is a misguided use of our imagination. Most fears of this type never materialize.

Fear is seductive and habit forming and a complete waste of our time and energy.

But what if we could break through our fears and start living lives full of joy and hope? That’s where affirmations can be of enormous value. Intelligently focused affirmations, when practiced daily rewires our brain. This change in consciousness stops us from focusing on limiting beliefs, the type caused by fear, and installs a new uplifting message. In today’s post, I’m going to share how simple affirmations can help us confront our fears and open up possibilities for leading more meaningful lives. Read on to find out how to kickstart your journey of overcoming fear with powerful affirmations!

Learning to overcome fear through affirmations is an effective way to nurture our mental health and self-esteem. By committing to memorize affirmations, we are able to reprogram our subconscious mind and shape a new reality for ourselves. This process is key in allowing us to improve our opinion of ourselves, which then builds a strong foundation allowing us to manage our fear from an empowered place. With a little dedication and effort, we can boldly march forward and fearlessly tackle whatever life throws our way! Below are 5 affirmations I wrote way back in 1990 when I was getting sober and upgrading my beliefs. At that time, I was struggling not only with substance use but also trying to develop a working spirituality. My affirmations reflect the goals I was trying to accomplish. I am not suggesting you need to start your affirmations with the word God unless you feel moved to do so. I am simply showing you affirmations that worked for me.

God wants me sober.

God wants me happy.

God wants me spiritually fit.

God wants me abundantly wealthy.

God wants me to help others.

It was in early recovery that I really began to create affirmations for myself that were custom designed to where I was at in life. Every time fear, negativity, or craving for drugs and alcohol entered my consciousness, I repeated these 5 affirmations. I had used substances and lived selfishly beforehand, so releasing the weight of that burden left me feeling suddenly grateful and increasingly connected to something greater than myself. I repeated these affirmations until I believed them. I chose God as part of my affirmation because I needed all the help I could get. I understand believing in a higher power is not for everyone and we create our own paths towards healing. However, my affirmations ultimately encouraged me to stay on the course of true recovery. The longer I practiced saying these words back to myself, out loud, the easier it became to keep going and create positive change. I wrote these affirmations thirty-three years ago and I still use them today whenever I feel overwhelmed, or I need a reminder of how far I have traveled.

There are many benefits to creating and using affirmations. By customizing them to fit your own life and goals, you can make them even more powerful. Memorizing, practicing and repeating your affirmations will help you to recall and use them more effectively. Repeating them regularly will help to embed them into your subconscious mind, where they can help to shape your thoughts and beliefs. As you reap the benefits of using affirmations, you will find that your life becomes more positive and abundant.

