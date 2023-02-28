This Modular Solution Integrates Lithium and Lead-Acid Batteries

Nature's Generator Equipment Photo by Nature's Generator

Nature's Generator has launched the Eco-Intelligent Li, a smart lithium battery energy-storage system that has been developed specifically for home solar-powered generator systems. The Eco-Intelligent Li is integrated into the new Nature's Generator Powerhouse Lithium Power Pod, which uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology that offers four times the life cycle of lithium-ion batteries. The battery system is also compatible with lead-acid batteries, making it the only battery of its kind on the market.

The Eco-Intelligent Li's core is controlled by an intelligent battery management system (BMS) that allows for the use of both LiFePO4 and lead-acid battery systems simultaneously, enabling longer-lasting, infinitely expandable, and cost-effective performance for homes globally. This feature offers unprecedented savings for consumers by blending the benefits of LiFePO4 batteries with sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries. SLA is ideal for higher power output and standby power backup and performs better in colder weather, while LiFePO4 offers higher power density, performs well in longer life cycles throughout its lifespan, and recharges with exceptional speed.

The Eco-Intelligent Li provides a solution to the inconsistent charge and discharge of lithium batteries when connected in parallel. It adapts by adjusting the discharge-current of old and new lithium batteries through an innovative current-sharing control strategy. The benefits of this include improved battery life and performance, 100% utilization of battery capacity, and smart energy storage for future use.

Lawrence Zhou, Founder and CEO of Nature's Generator, said, "Our goal at Nature's Generator is to bring affordable clean energy to as many people as possible to help combat the climate crisis. LiFePO4 is already in wide use in manufacturing, and integrating it into everyday home solar energy will have massive implications for our ability to reduce greenhouse gasses in time."

The Nature's Generator Powerhouse Lithium Power Pod with Eco-Intelligent Li has a designed lifespan of ten years, and its features and specifications include dimensions of 28.3 x 18.3 x 8.0 inches, a weight of 139 lbs, a rated voltage of 48V, and a rated capacity of 100Ah. It also has a life cycle of 6000+ (80% Depth of Discharge) and solar charging input of 2000W and wind charging input of 1000W.

With the launch of Eco-Intelligent Li, Nature's Generator enables consumers to make a real difference in reducing greenhouse gases and reaping the benefits without overspending. The battery system offers improved safety, stability, and affordability and could fill in a gap for the renewable solar and wind energy home integration market.