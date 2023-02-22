AI Is Disrupting the Creative Class

Brian Matthew

Writer marketplaces from Clarkesworld to Amazon are being flooded with artificial intelligence (AI)-written content. Clarkesworld editor Neil Clarke tweeted a graph on Tuesday of the exponential growth of banned submissions on its platform in recent months.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports a boom in e-books authored by ChatGPT listed in the Amazon Kindle store, including a book titled, "How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT." This comes at a time when the creative class (including writers, artists, musicians, and more) ponders their future competing against AI.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT has been setting the world on fire this year. The generative AI chatbot utilizes the GPT-3.5 data model to create an AI capable of generating text in seconds while also having a somewhat elementary grip on natural language processing (NLP).

It reached an estimated 123 million users merely 90 days after launch, setting a record for the fastest-growing app in history. For comparison, it took Google nearly a year, Instagram took two years, and Facebook took four years to reach the 100-million-user milestone.

Of course, this monumental growth of ChatGPT comes at a price: OpenAI--which makes ChatGPT and several other AI-powered platforms--has a pending lawsuit related to its GitHub CoPilot program in partnership with Microsoft and GitHub. Developers argue that it takes their work without attribution nor compensation.

In addition, major news outlets are pressing the company over using their proprietary content in the ChatGPT datasets. They also argue they should be compensated for their work being used to train the AI, while a similar argument is looming over synthetic media created by AI image generators too.

But that's just the matter of whether AI companies should pay for the data used to train their platforms. The outputs have their own controversies, as an AI creator economy grows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nYnI_0kwJ5tO300
Robot writers as imagined by MidJourney AIPhoto byBrian Penny

Is Using AI Cheating?

The usage of AI in itself is not illegal, but it can violate the terms of service (ToS) for various platforms. Getty Images and Shutterstock, for example, are among the art marketplaces that explicitly ban AI-generated submissions. This is a stark contrast to Adobe Stock, which released its pro-generative AI rules in December of last year.

AI stock artist and bank whistleblower Brian Penny argues that the usage of AI is ok so long as it's properly labeled.

"I use generative AI in my work all the time," says Penny, pointing me to his Alamy, DeviantArt, Artstation, and Adobe Stock portfolios, each filled with thousands of generative AI art images. "And I explicitly label them as generative AI. I think it's important for people to know you're using AI illustrations versus submitting legitimate photographs."

The lack of knowledge about AI-generated art led to one AI image winning an art contest in Colorado last September, while an unlabeled AI-generated photograph recently won digiDirect's photography contest this month.

Penny says his intent is never to fool people, and he applauds those authors listing ChatGPT as co-authors.

"These are the people who are voluntarily self-identifying as AI writers or AI artists. There's no shame in that," he says. "The lines get blurred, however, when you're using AI in your workflow. How do you determine where the line is to where you can claim it as yours or AI?"

It's a line even major news outlets are drawing, as publications like Men's Journal, Cnet, and Buzzfeed implement AI writing into their work. But while they're properly labeled, not everyone is admitting they're using AI. AI writing detectors exist, but AI like Article Forge and Jasper AI can pass as human. And even with some human editing, it's possible to get a decent result.

However, it begs the question--if major media outlets are leveraging AI and AI is banned from independent marketplaces and writing contests, how can a writer cross the line between the haves and have nots?

Will AI Take Our Jobs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7dRS_0kwJ5tO300
Robot working in a dull officePhoto byBrian Penny

Both writers and artists are caught up this year in the AI wars, and it can be difficult to pick a side. On one hand, these AI apps make it easier for people to create images and articles. But that comes with consequences, including misinformation and possible loss of income for a class traditionally known as "starving."

In Japan, Netflix caused a stir for announcing the use of generative AI backgrounds in a short anime film. Users boycotted the service briefly in response, stating that the work should have been given to humans.

Still, brands continue jumping aboard with the usage of AI after seeing the stock bump Buzzfeed got for its announcement. And independent artists/writers like Penny argue that a skilled independent creator can successfully leverage these tools to get ahead.

He explained how he reached the upper echelons of Adobe Stock sales leveraging AI output. Penny says he was able to generate over 10,000 images over the course of the last six months, something that would be difficult for a traditional graphic designer to compete with, as each image can take months to complete.

Because of this, he says he built a stable side business selling AI, something he desperately needed to keep up with bills through inflation as being a bank whistleblower makes it difficult for him to secure normal employment. But it comes with risk.

As Penny explains, using generative AI--even properly labeled---comes with a stigma. On forums like Reddit and Facebook, anti-AI trolls often flood the comments. This makes it difficult for some to admit they're using it, which can only exacerbate the problem.

The only thing for certain is the genie is already out of the bottle, and it's not going away. We need to find new ways as creators to stick out among the ever-growing robotic pack.

